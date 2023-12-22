11.3 C
London
Friday, December 22, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh’s ‘Dunki’ emerges as his lowest opener this year
EntertainmentHeadline news

Shah Rukh’s ‘Dunki’ emerges as his lowest opener this year

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Comedian Jo Koy to host 2024 Golden Globes

Comedian Jo Koy will host the upcoming edition of...
Entertainment

ZEE5 Global docuseries ‘Koose Munisamy Veerappan’ earns 9.1 IMDb rating

ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South...
Entertainment

96th Oscars shortlist announced

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on...
Entertainment

‘Bridgerton’ to return with two-part season three in 2024

The third season of popular series Bridgerton has been...
Entertainment

India’s official Oscar entry ‘2018’ fails to make it to final 15

Malayalam film 2018: Everyone is a Hero, India’s official...

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki raked in £3 million nett at the domestic box office in India on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Dunki, a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique ‘donkey flight’, released in theatres worldwide on Thursday.

It also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

The Rajkumar Hirani-directorial film marks Shah Rukh’s third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan.

The day one earnings of Dunki are significantly lower than both Pathaan and Jawan, which had amassed £5.5 million and £6.5 million nett on their opening days in India respectively.

The two movies went on to earn over £100 million at the worldwide box office.

Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home, and love, Dunki is directed by Hirani from a script he co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
96th Oscars shortlist announced
Next article
ZEE5 Global docuseries ‘Koose Munisamy Veerappan’ earns 9.1 IMDb rating

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Comedian Jo Koy to host 2024 Golden Globes

Entertainment 0
Comedian Jo Koy will host the upcoming edition of...

ZEE5 Global docuseries ‘Koose Munisamy Veerappan’ earns 9.1 IMDb rating

Entertainment 0
ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South...

UK economy shrinks in third quarter

Business 0
BRITAIN’S economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter, official...

Popular

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Pakistan keeps high rate to cool inflation

Business 0
PAKISTAN’S central bank kept its key rate unchanged at...

Foreign policy matters to Labour’s Muslim voters

UK News 0
POLITICAL analysts said the impact on Muslim voters of...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc