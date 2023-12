96th Oscars shortlist announced

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming 96th Oscars.

Actor Margot Robbie’s meta-comedy film Barbie had the most mentions with five including sound, original song for its three submissions from Billie Eilish (“What I Was Made For?”), Dua Lipa (“Dance the Night”) and Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (“I’m Just Ken”), and original score, from the latter duo. The big miss for Barbie was in makeup and hairstyling, which was the category that yielded the most surprises, as per Variety.

The nominations voting period will run from January 11-16, 2024, with the official nominations announcement on January 23.

Here are the 96th Oscars shortlists:

1. DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

American Symphony

Apolonia, Apolonia

Beyond Utopia

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

In the Rearview

Stamped from the Beginning

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

A Still Small Voice

32 Sounds

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

2. DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Bear

Between Earth & Sky

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

Camp Courage

Deciding Vote

How We Get Free

If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Last Song from Kabul

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Oasis

Wings of Dust

3. INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Armenia, Amerikatsi

Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun

Denmark, The Promised Land

Finland, Fallen Leaves

France, The Taste of Things

Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge

Iceland, Godland

Italy, Io Capitano

Japan, Perfect Days

Mexico, Totem

Morocco, The Mother of All Lies

Spain, Society of the Snow

Tunisia, Four Daughters

Ukraine, 20 Days in Mariupol

United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest

4. MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Beau Is Afraid

Ferrari

Golda

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

5. MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

American Fiction

American Symphony

Barbie

The Boy and the Heron

The Color Purple

Elemental

The Holdovers

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

6. MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) from Asteroid City

Dance The Night from Barbie

I’m Just Ken from Barbie

What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Keep It Movin’ from The Color Purple

Superpower (I) from The Color Purple

The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot

High Life from Flora and Son

Meet In The Middle from Flora and Son

Can’t Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

Quiet Eyes from Past Lives

Road To Freedom from Rustin

Am I Dreaming from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

7. ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Boom

Eeva

Humo (Smoke)

I’m Hip

A Kind of Testament

Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Once upon a Studio

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Pete

27

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Wild Summon

8. LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

The After

The Anne Frank Gift Shop

An Avocado Pit

Bienvenidos a Los Angeles

Dead Cat

Good Boy

Invincible

Invisible Border

Knight of Fortune

The One Note Man

Red, White and Blue

The Shepherd

Strange Way of Life

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Yellow

9. SOUND

Barbie

The Creator

Ferrari

The Killer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

10. VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The 96th Oscars is scheduled to take place on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles.