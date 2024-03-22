11.5 C
Shah Rukh-Kajol-starrer 'Baazigar' set to re-release in cinemas

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty-starrer cult film Baazigar is set for rerelease in cinemas. King Khan shared this exciting news with his fans.

“Flashback to a time when magic unfolded on the silver screen! Inviting you to relive those moments at our Retro Film Festival with the iconic Bollywood classic – Baazigar. As someone who had the privilege to bring this magic to life, I’m thrilled to join you in this nostalgic journey. Let’s celebrate the timeless era of Bollywood together!” King Khan announced on his Instagram post.

 

Kajol and Shilpa Shetty also posted the announcement.

Released on November 12, 1993, Baazigar featured Shah Rukh as an anti-hero. The thriller, also one of Kajol’s earliest successes, turned into a blockbuster.

The film, helmed by director duo Abbas-Mustan, is still famed for its dialogues and songs.

Recently, SRK has had three back-to-back hits in his kitty with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. He is yet to announce his next film.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.

