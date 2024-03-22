11.5 C
London
Friday, March 22, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryChild poverty hits record high in UK, data shows
Headline StoryUK News

Child poverty hits record high in UK, data shows

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

India finds involvement of rogue officials in Pannun assassination plot

AN Indian investigation has found that rogue officials, not...
Headline Story

Asian donors put faith in Sunak ahead of elections

BRITISH Asian donors made significant contributions to political parties...
Headline Story

Starmer not easily accessible, says adviser on race Baroness Lawrence

While opinion polls may favour the Labour Party and...
Headline Story

No progress in ending racism, says Keith Vaz

ONE of Britain’s first ethnic minority members of parliament...
Headline Story

Pro-Khalistan activist jailed for stabbings

A 26-year-old pro-Khalistan Sikh activist who pleaded guilty to...

AN unprecedented rise in child poverty happened across the UK, government figures released Thursday (21) revealed.

Previous research indicated that escalating social disparities within the G7 country are negatively impacting children’s well-being, leading to an increased reliance on food banks.

An estimated 4.33 million children were living in low-income households for the year to March 2023, the figures compiled by the Work and Pensions department showed.

That was up from 4.22 million the previous year and is above the high of 4.28 million recorded for the 12 months to March 2020.

“Today 4.3 million children are being failed. It is an outrage that 100,000 more children are in poverty. They are being forgotten,” said Meghan Meek-O’Connor, of the charity Save the Children.

A household is considered to be in relative poverty if it is below 60 per cent of the median income after housing costs.

The estimated total number of people in relative low income was at 14.35 million, down from 14.40 million the previous year, according to the figures.

The figures though showed a rise in absolute poverty — another metric — for the second year in a row, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF).

Some 600,000 more people, half of them children, were living in absolute poverty compared to the year before — a total of almost 12 million people.

“The annual poverty figures confirm that the government failed to protect the most vulnerable from the cost-of-living crisis,” said JRF chief analyst Peter Matejic.

He said that the fall in relative poverty was “largely due to the incomes of middle-income households falling, rather than people on the lowest incomes being better off”.

The statistics show how steep energy price increases following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed more Britons into poverty.

The government said the figures came during a period of high inflation and said cost-of-living pressures on many families have now “eased”.

Work and pensions secretary Mel Stride said the “biggest cost of living package in Europe, worth an average of £3,800 per household” had prevented more people from falling into poverty.

(AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India finds involvement of rogue officials in Pannun assassination plot

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Shah Rukh-Kajol-starrer ‘Baazigar’ set to re-release in cinemas

Entertainment 0
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty-starrer cult...

My film on Savarkar is anti-propaganda: Randeep Hooda

Arts and Culture 0
RANDEEP HOODA’S willingness to take on any acting challenge...

Simone Ashley to lead romantic-comedy ‘Picture This’

Entertainment 0
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is set to lead Picture...

Popular

One in three black women don’t expect to retire

Business 0
Black and Asian women are facing significant challenges throughout...

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Headline Story 0
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised in Mumbai, according...

International Yoga Festival concludes at Parmarth Niketan

India News 0
THE week-long International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan Ashram...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc