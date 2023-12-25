12.4 C
Ram Charan buys Indian Street Premier League’s Hyderabad team

By: Shelbin MS

RRR star Ram Charan on Sunday said he has joined the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owner of team Hyderabad.

The ISPL is India’s first tennis ball T10 tournament that will be played inside a stadium.

The inaugural edition will feature 19 high-intensity matches, boasting a line-up of six teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.

Ram Charan announced joining the ISPL on his official X page.

“Excited to announce my ownership of Team Hyderabad in the Indian Street Premier League!

“Beyond cricket, this venture is about nurturing talent, fostering community spirit, and celebrating street cricket’s essence. Join me as we elevate Hyderabad’s presence in the ISPL, crafting memorable moments and igniting passion,” the actor wrote in the post.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan were announced as the team owners of Mumbai, Srinagar, and Bengaluru, respectively.

The ISPL is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 9 in the city of Mumbai.

