12.4 C
London
Monday, December 25, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsIndia arrests two senior employees of Chinese company Vivo
Headline news

India arrests two senior employees of Chinese company Vivo

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Ranbir and Alia reveal daughter Raha’s face on Christmas

Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gave a...
Entertainment

Ram Charan buys Indian Street Premier League’s Hyderabad team

RRR star Ram Charan on Sunday said he has...
Entertainment

Dua Lipa shares pictures from Rajasthan trip

Global singer Dua Lipa surprised some fans in India...
Entertainment

Sonu Nigam receives Mohammed Rafi Award

Singer Sonu Nigam was felicitated with the Mohammed Rafi Award...
Entertainment

Arbaaz Khan marries make-up artist Sshura

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and make-up artist Sshura Khan on Sunday...

India’s financial crime-fighting agency has arrested two senior employees working for Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s India unit, a source directly involved with the case said on Saturday, which the company vowed to challenge legally.

The arrests come two months after the Enforcement Directorate arrested four industry executives, including one Chinese national, working for Vivo’s Indian unit in a case of alleged money laundering, charges the firm has denied. India has stepped up scrutiny of Chinese businesses and investments following a deadly border clash in 2020.

“We are deeply alarmed by the current action of the authorities,” said a Vivo spokesperson. “The recent arrests demonstrate continued harassment and as such induce an environment of uncertainty amongst the wider industry landscape. We are resolute in using all legal avenues to address and challenge these accusations.”

The individuals arrested were brought to a Delhi court on Saturday and were then sent to the agency’s custody, said the source, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media. An Enforcement Directorate spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Vivo employees, whose identity Reuters could not confirm, will next appear in court on Dec. 26, the source added.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Ram Charan buys Indian Street Premier League’s Hyderabad team
Next article
Ranbir and Alia reveal daughter Raha’s face on Christmas

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ranbir and Alia reveal daughter Raha’s face on Christmas

Entertainment 0
Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gave a...

Pope calls for end to Gaza war on the eve of Christmas

Headline Story 0
People donned Santa caps on beaches, ski slopes and...

Iran rejects US claims on Tehran targeting tanker off India

Asia News 0
IRAN’S foreign ministry rejected on Monday (25) as “worthless”...

Popular

Sri Lanka appoints new cricket selectors

Cricket 0
SRI LANKA’S cricket board appointed new selectors on Wednesday...

Police don’t have ‘full understanding’ of child sex abuse, says watchdog

Headline news 0
A POLICE watchdog said that forces up and down...

Karan, Kajol celebrate 22 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

Entertainment 0
Ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s family drama film Kabhi Khushi...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc