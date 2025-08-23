Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ crosses £430m worldwide, surpasses Vijay’s ‘GOAT’

Highlights:

Coolie crosses £430m (₹457 crore) worldwide in nine days.

The film surpasses Vijay’s GOAT to become the fifth highest-grossing Tamil film.

Earnings include £235m in India and £195m from overseas markets.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth with cameo appearances from Aamir Khan.

Rajinikanth’s latest release Coolie has become one of the standout films of 2025, registering a global box office total of over £430m (₹457 crore) within nine days of release. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller has now overtaken Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) to secure the fifth spot in the list of all-time highest-grossing Tamil films.

Coolie Box Office Collection in India and Overseas

Industry trade trackers confirm that Coolie has performed strongly both in India and in overseas markets. Within nine days, the film collected £235m (₹281 crore gross) from the Indian box office. At the same time, overseas territories including the UK, US, and Australia contributed £195m (₹176 crore). This took the worldwide total to £430m (₹457 crore).

The film’s momentum was particularly evident in its opening weekend. Over four days, Coolie brought in £162m (₹194.50 crore net) in India, setting the pace for its subsequent run. Although weekday collections dipped, the film’s early strength ensured its place as a major global performer.

Coolie Surpasses Vijay’s GOAT

On its ninth day, Coolie officially surpassed the worldwide earnings of Vijay’s GOAT. Vijay’s film had previously been a benchmark, grossing £430m (₹457 crore). With this, Coolie is now the fifth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

The four films ranked above Coolie are 2.0, Jailer, Leo, and Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. Notably, Rajinikanth also starred in two of these, underlining his consistent dominance at the box office across decades.

Can Coolie Enter the Top Three?

Industry analysts believe that Coolie still has potential to rise further. Its next milestone is Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, which grossed about £460m (₹488 crore). If Coolie maintains steady collections into its second weekend, it could move into the top three.

However, reaching the £565m (₹600 crore) level achieved by 2.0, Jailer, and Leo may be more difficult. Current projections indicate that Coolie is now earning between £8–10m (₹10–12 crore) daily on average, suggesting a slowdown compared to its record-breaking start.

What Coolie Is About

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is an action thriller led by Rajinikanth in the title role. The film tells the story of a retired coolie who is drawn into the underworld following the death of a close friend.

The cast includes prominent names such as Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj. In addition, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan appears in a cameo role, adding star power to the ensemble.

Reception of Coolie

Although Coolie has received mixed reviews from critics, it has been embraced by Rajinikanth’s fans. The film has been praised for its large-scale action sequences, dramatic storytelling, and the star’s signature presence on screen. This strong audience response has played a crucial role in driving box office numbers despite critical reservations.

The Significance of Coolie’s Success

The commercial success of Coolie highlights several trends in Tamil cinema. First, it reflects the continuing global appeal of Rajinikanth, who remains a consistent box office draw. Second, it underscores the growing importance of overseas markets for Tamil films. The contributions from the UK, US, and Australia were decisive in helping Coolie cross the £430m mark.

Finally, Coolie reinforces Lokesh Kanagaraj’s reputation as a director capable of delivering large-scale blockbusters. Known for his earlier hits, he has once again created a film that balances mass appeal with star-driven storytelling.

Future Prospects for Coolie

The coming weeks will determine whether Coolie can climb further in the rankings of Tamil cinema’s all-time blockbusters. If it manages to sustain strong collections, it could surpass Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 and break into the top three.

At the same time, the challenge of reaching the records of 2.0, Jailer, and Leo remains significant. These films set very high benchmarks in Tamil cinema, and Coolie will need to show strong staying power beyond its second week to compete with them.