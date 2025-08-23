James Cameron may reveal Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB 29’ first look during India visit

James Cameron may unveil the first look of SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 during his India visit for Avatar 3.

The film stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in a globe-trotting action adventure.

First look is expected in November 2025 ahead of the film’s 2026 release.

Cameron previously praised Rajamouli and RRR, highlighting a growing professional connection. - Advertisement -

Reports indicate that James Cameron, director of Avatar and Titanic, could unveil the first look of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB 29, during his India visit for Avatar 3 promotions later this year. Cameron has previously expressed admiration for Rajamouli’s work, particularly after RRR won Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

At the event, Cameron engaged in a detailed discussion with Rajamouli about filmmaking and praised the Telugu blockbuster. He also mentioned to Rajamouli that he would be open to supporting his future projects. This professional admiration has fueled speculation that Cameron could officially launch the first look of SSMB 29 in India, providing a significant boost to the film’s visibility in international markets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)

Why James Cameron’s Presence Matters for Rajamouli’s Film

If Cameron unveils the teaser, it would be a landmark event for Indian cinema. His involvement would provide global exposure, particularly in Western markets, for Rajamouli’s next project. Cameron’s films, including the Avatar series and Titanic, have grossed over £5.5 billion (₹58,000 crore) worldwide. This unmatched reach could offer SSMB 29 a platform few Indian films have experienced, further solidifying Rajamouli’s reputation as a filmmaker with international influence.

What We Know About Rajamouli’s SSMB 29

While the official title of the project has not been confirmed, a pre-look image tagged “Globetrotter” has sparked speculation that this could be the film’s name. The movie stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles, with Prithviraj Sukumaran also part of the cast.

Described as a globe-trotting adventure inspired by the Indiana Jones franchise, the film promises a “never-seen-before” cinematic experience. Rajamouli has confirmed that the first look will be revealed in November 2025. The production is underway, and the film is expected to release in 2026.

Rajamouli’s Growing Global Footprint

Rajamouli has already demonstrated his global appeal with RRR, which grossed over £120 million (₹1,250 crore) worldwide and earned an Oscar for Best Original Song. If Cameron officially launches SSMB 29, it would further reinforce Rajamouli’s international reputation.

For Mahesh Babu, this marks his most ambitious project yet, while Priyanka Chopra’s involvement adds significant crossover appeal. The film’s scale, combined with Cameron’s potential participation, signals a high-profile collaboration bridging Indian cinema with Hollywood.

Fan Reactions to Cameron-Rajamouli Speculation

Fans have taken to social media to express excitement over the possibility of Cameron unveiling Rajamouli’s SSMB 29. Many view it as a historic collaboration that strengthens the connection between Hollywood and Indian cinema. Some debate whether a global event such as Comic-Con might have been more suitable for the reveal, but Cameron’s India visit aligns with both his promotional tour for Avatar 3 and Rajamouli’s engagement with his Indian audience.

The Significance of Rajamouli’s Next Film

Rajamouli continues to redefine the scope and scale of Indian cinema. SSMB 29 is expected to showcase cutting-edge action sequences, international locations, and high production values, building on the success of RRR. Cameron’s potential involvement as the first-look presenter underscores the global attention Rajamouli’s projects attract and highlights his ability to deliver films with universal appeal.

In summary, the collaboration between James Cameron and Rajamouli—if confirmed—could become a defining moment in contemporary Indian cinema. With a cast led by Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, and a globe-trotting storyline, SSMB 29 is shaping up to be a high-stakes project that strengthens Rajamouli’s reputation as one of India’s most influential filmmakers.