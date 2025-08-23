Lil Nas X arrested in Los Angeles after charging at Police, hospitalised for suspected overdose

Highlights:

Rapper Lil Nas X detained after incident on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Police say he was taken to hospital for suspected overdose before being booked.

TMZ footage shows the star in underwear and cowboy boots inviting people to a “party.”

The Old Town Road singer is expected to release his second album Dreamboy later this year.

US rapper Lil Nas X was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday after police were called to reports of a man walking in his underwear on a busy street. The Grammy-winning artist, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was detained on suspicion of battery after allegedly charging at officers. Authorities confirmed he was taken to hospital for a suspected overdose before being transferred to a local jail. The incident quickly became a trending topic online.

Why Lil Nas X Was Arrested in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to Ventura Boulevard in Studio City shortly before 6 a.m. Witnesses reported a man walking along the street wearing only underwear and cowboy boots. When police arrived, they allege that Lil Nas X ran towards them and struck one officer. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of battery and obstructing an officer.

A police spokesperson stated that he was first taken to a hospital for treatment related to a possible overdose. After several hours, he was discharged and booked at Valley Jail in Van Nuys. No additional details regarding his condition have been released.

Lil Nas X spotted in underwear before being arrested and hospitalized for roaming nearly naked on the streets of Los Angeles at 4AM😭😭 Bro…. what kind of party you’re coming from🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/Srr0JDfGu7 — Gally (@Galllygunnm) August 21, 2025

Was Lil Nas X Under the Influence?

Authorities have not confirmed whether Lil Nas X was intoxicated or experiencing a medical emergency at the time of the incident. A law enforcement source told NBC News that it remained unclear whether he was suffering from a potential overdose or mental distress.

TMZ published video footage showing the rapper walking along Ventura Boulevard, posing, and inviting drivers to “come to the party.” In one clip, he appeared to balance a traffic cone on his head. The videos circulated widely on social media, sparking concern among fans and prompting discussions about the pressures faced by high-profile musicians. Lil Nas X’s representatives have not commented publicly.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps for Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X was booked on misdemeanour charges and remains in custody while legal proceedings continue. This arrest occurs at a critical time for the 26-year-old Atlanta-born artist, who has been teasing new music ahead of the release of his second studio album, Dreamboy, later this year.

His debut single, Old Town Road, topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 17 consecutive weeks in 2019 and earned him two Grammy Awards. The song also made him the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association award. Since then, Lil Nas X has become known for bold visuals and provocative performances, often attracting criticism from conservative commentators in the US.

The arrest raises questions about whether promotional activities for Dreamboy will be affected, with fans and industry observers monitoring developments closely.

Lil Nas X and Past Controversies

Throughout his career, Lil Nas X has engaged directly with controversy. His 2021 music video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name) drew widespread criticism from right-wing commentators, who called it “depraved.” In response, the rapper released a humorous fake apology video incorporating a scene from the track.

He has often stated that criticism fuels his creativity, using public reactions as inspiration for his music and persona. Whether this latest arrest becomes another chapter in his defiant approach or signals a more serious turning point is yet to be determined.

Public Reaction and Social Media Response

The arrest of Lil Nas X quickly became a global topic on social media. Fans expressed concern for his well-being, while others debated the pressures faced by artists in the public eye. TMZ footage of the incident contributed to discussions about the blurred line between performance and real-life behaviour among high-profile entertainers.

At the time of writing, Lil Nas X’s team has not released a statement. Legal proceedings are ongoing, and the rapper’s health and career plans remain under scrutiny as fans await updates regarding his upcoming album, Dreamboy.