Sunita Ahuja files for divorce from Govinda, alleges adultery and cruelty

Sunita Ahuja has filed for divorce from Govinda after 38 years of marriage, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion.

Govinda has missed multiple court hearings, while Sunita Ahuja has attended regularly.

Sunita Ahuja posted an emotional vlog at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Temple reflecting on her faith and the breakdown of her marriage.

The divorce case remains active, and their marriage may formally end if reconciliation does not occur.

Govinda has not publicly responded to Sunita Ahuja’s allegations.

Bollywood actor Govinda is facing legal action as his wife, Sunita Ahuja, has filed for divorce citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion. The petition was submitted at Bandra Family Court under Section 13 (1) of the Hindu Marriage Act. The filing marks a significant development in the couple’s marriage, which lasted 38 years. Court records indicate that Govinda has missed multiple hearings since May 2025, while Sunita Ahuja has consistently attended proceedings and court-mandated counselling sessions.

According to court documents, the divorce petition was filed on 5 December 2024, and the matter was first heard on 25 May 2025. Sunita Ahuja has actively engaged in the legal process, whereas Govinda has yet to appear in person, prompting the court to issue a show cause notice against him.

Sunita Ahuja Speaks Out in Temple Vlog

The divorce case gained further attention when Sunita Ahuja shared her emotional experience in a vlog from Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Temple. In the video, she described her faith in Goddess Maa Kaali and recalled praying for her marriage to Govinda. Speaking through tears, Sunita Ahuja said:

“Whoever tries to break my home, Maa Kaali is there. It is not right to cause pain to a good man and a good woman.”

The video circulated widely, drawing public interest and sparking discussion about the couple’s personal life. In the vlog, Sunita Ahuja highlighted the contrast between her devotion and the difficulties she has faced in her marriage, citing betrayal and emotional pain.

Background and Earlier Marital Strains

Rumours of trouble in Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage have surfaced periodically over the years. In February 2025, Govinda’s team confirmed that a divorce petition had been filed six months earlier but stated that the couple had reconciled. Representatives of Sunita Ahuja denied these claims, asserting that the marriage issues persisted.

Some reports linked Govinda’s alleged closeness to a younger Marathi actress as a potential factor in the marital breakdown. However, family friend and lawyer Lalit Bindal dismissed these reports, stating, “Govinda and Sunita are going strong.” Sunita Ahuja herself had previously spoken about living apart for professional reasons and noted that she had celebrated birthdays alone for over a decade due to “professional commitments and Govinda’s talkative nature.”

Legal Proceedings and Current Status

The Bandra Family Court continues to hear the case. Sunita Ahuja has attended all hearings and counselling sessions, demonstrating her engagement with the process. Govinda’s repeated absence has led the court to consider stricter legal measures if he fails to appear in future hearings.

Unless reconciliation occurs, the 38-year marriage between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja may formally end. At this stage, Govinda has not publicly responded to the allegations of adultery and cruelty presented by Sunita Ahuja.

Public and Media Attention

The case has generated significant media coverage, largely due to Sunita Ahuja’s public statements and her temple vlog. The video, in particular, highlighted her personal reflections and emotional response to the challenges in her marriage. The focus on Sunita Ahuja has drawn attention not only to the legal proceedings but also to her experiences and perspective as she navigates the divorce process.