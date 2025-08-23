Sydney Sweeney criticises double standards over bathwater soap compared to Jacob Elordi’s saltburn candle

Highlights:

Sweeney also addressed the reaction to her American Eagle "great jeans" campaign.

Sydney Sweeney has addressed the criticism she received for her bathwater soap, saying much of the backlash came from women. The Euphoria star collaborated with men’s grooming brand Dr. Squatch earlier this year to release Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss. The product became a topic of discussion online due to its unconventional concept, which involved using water she had bathed in, combined with pine bark and sand extracts.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Sweeney said, “It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting. They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater.”

Despite criticism, the limited-edition soap, priced at £6.30 (₹660), sold out almost immediately, with only 5,000 units available.

What Made Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater Soap Controversial

The soap followed Sweeney’s earlier partnership with Dr. Squatch on a suggestive men’s body wash advert. While some fans appreciated the product as a playful stunt, others criticized it as unhygienic or gimmicky.

Sweeney defended the idea, saying it was “weird in the best way.” She added, “When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it or turn it into a bar of soap. It’s unforgettable, and it actually smells incredible.”

Social media reactions were mixed. Some joked that the soap might “get men to shower,” while others questioned whether selling real bathwater crossed a line. Nonetheless, the immediate sellout demonstrated the product’s commercial appeal.

Sydney Sweeney Compares Reactions to Jacob Elordi’s Saltburn Candle

Sweeney drew a comparison to her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi, whose bathwater candle inspired by his role in Saltburn (2023) received a very different reception online. A scene in Saltburn featured a character drinking bathwater, which led to widespread memes and novelty products. Unlike Sweeney’s soap, Elordi’s bathwater candle was celebrated as a cult pop culture joke.

Sweeney noted the gender difference in reactions, observing that “mainly the girls” commented negatively on her soap while Elordi’s bathwater product received praise.

Sydney Sweeney and the American Eagle “Great Jeans” Controversy

The bathwater soap was not the only Sweeney project to generate online debate this year. In July, she became the face of American Eagle’s new ad campaign, featuring the slogan, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.” The wordplay on “genes” sparked outrage, with some critics accusing the brand of promoting eugenics and unrealistic beauty ideals.

American Eagle defended the campaign, stating it focused on denim and individual style. Even Donald Trump’s communications team commented, describing the backlash as “cancel culture run amok.”

Sweeney herself has avoided directly addressing the jeans controversy but emphasized that she monitors public response to her projects closely. She said, “Everything is a conversation with the audience.”

Public Response and Legacy of Sydney Sweeney’s Projects

Sydney Sweeney’s projects this year highlight her willingness to engage with fans in unconventional ways. While Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss sparked debate about novelty marketing, the product’s rapid sellout demonstrates that it resonated commercially. Similarly, her American Eagle campaign prompted discussion about branding and messaging in modern advertising.

Through these projects, Sydney Sweeney continues to navigate the fine line between creative marketing and public perception. Her response to criticism reflects an understanding of social media dynamics and fan engagement, while also highlighting perceived double standards, particularly in comparisons with co-star Jacob Elordi.