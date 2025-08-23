Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announce adoption of baby girl

Highlights:

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have adopted a baby girl.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post.

Brown, 21, has previously expressed her desire to become a young mother.

She has completed filming the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

The Instagram post received over two million likes; comments were disabled to maintain privacy.

Netflix and Hollywood actor Millie Bobby Brown has confirmed that she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have adopted a baby girl. The announcement was shared on Instagram with a heartfelt statement and a sketch of a willow tree.

In her post, Millie Bobby Brown wrote:

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

The note concluded with: “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.” While the couple did not disclose their daughter’s name, the Instagram post received over two million likes and support from other celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra. Comments were disabled to maintain privacy, a decision widely supported by fans.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Relationship With Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown, 21, and Jake Bongiovi, 23, married in October 2023 after announcing their engagement earlier that year. Jake Bongiovi is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi. The couple first met through a mutual friend, with Brown later revealing she initiated contact by cold-calling him.

The couple now live on a farm surrounded by animals. Millie Bobby Brown has long been involved in animal rescue, particularly through the charity Joey’s Friends. Over the years, she has personally fostered dozens of animals, with as many as 23 at one time. Her commitment to rescue and adoption has reportedly influenced her approach to building a family.

Millie Bobby Brown on Her Desire to Become a Young Mother

Millie Bobby Brown has spoken publicly about her wish to embrace motherhood at a young age. On the SmartLess podcast, she said:

“Jake knows how important it is to me [to have a child]… Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family.”

She also referenced her family background, noting that both her parents started their families young. “I am one of four, he is one of four, so it is in our future,” she said. Brown has consistently expressed openness to adoption, describing her home as “full of love for anyone and anything.”

Millie Bobby Brown’s Career and Future Projects

Even as she steps into motherhood, Millie Bobby Brown remains one of Netflix’s most prominent stars. She has completed filming the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which is set for release in late 2025. Her role as Eleven in the series made her an international star at the age of 12.

In addition to her television work, Millie Bobby Brown has appeared in two Godzilla films, the Netflix fantasy drama Damsel, the sci-fi project The Electric State, and three Enola Holmes films. She also published her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, in 2023, inspired by her grandmother’s experiences during the Second World War.

Balancing Family Life and Career

The adoption marks a new chapter in Millie Bobby Brown’s personal life while she continues her career in film and television. With both professional and personal milestones, the actor is entering a period of her life that combines Hollywood success with the responsibilities and joys of parenthood.

Millie Bobby Brown’s story highlights a growing trend among young celebrities who choose to start families while actively maintaining their careers. Her experience with adoption and rescue animals has influenced her approach to parenthood, demonstrating her long-standing commitment to family and care.