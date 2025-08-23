Jaswinder Bhalla dies at 65, leaving punjabi cinema and fans in mourning

Highlights:

Veteran Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla dies at 65 in Mohali following a brain haemorrhage.

He was famous for his satirical series Chhankata and comic roles in Carry On Jatta and Jatt & Juliet.

Tributes poured in from political leaders, actors, and fans, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and actor Gippy Grewal.

Bhalla is survived by his wife Parmdeep Bhalla, son and actor Pukhraj Bhalla, and daughter Ashpreet Kaur.

His funeral will be held in Mohali on Saturday, with thousands expected to attend.

Veteran Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla has died at the age of 65 in Mohali following a brain haemorrhage. Known for his satirical work in Chhankata and iconic comic roles in films such as Carry On Jatta and Jatt & Juliet, Bhalla was a defining figure in Punjabi entertainment. His passing on 22 August at Fortis Hospital marks a significant loss for both the film industry and cultural life in Punjab. His last rites are scheduled in Mohali on Saturday.

Who Was Jaswinder Bhalla?

Jaswinder Bhalla rose to prominence in the late 1980s with the audio-visual series Chhankata, where he portrayed Chacha Chatar Singh, a witty villager who used humour to comment on politics and social issues. The series ran for 27 parts and became a cultural touchstone, influencing generations of Punjabis with its mix of comedy and satire.

On screen, Jaswinder Bhalla created memorable characters in blockbuster comedies including Carry On Jatta, Jatt & Juliet, and Sardaar Ji. His portrayal of Advocate Dhillon in Carry On Jatta remains widely quoted, noted for its sharp one-liners and impeccable comic timing. Bhalla’s work extended beyond film, encompassing stage shows and public appearances that highlighted his versatility as a performer.

How Jaswinder Bhalla Died

Bhalla was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on 20 August after suffering an acute brain haemorrhage. Doctors placed him on ventilator support, but despite intensive treatment, he passed away at 4:35 am on 22 August.

Fortis Hospital issued a statement: “He was in a critical condition on admission and managed on ventilator and cardio supportive drugs for two days. In spite of best clinical care and resuscitative efforts, due to the severity of the illness, he passed away today at 04:35 am.”

Bhalla’s close friend, Bal Mukand Sharma, who performed with him in Chhankata, said that Bhalla had not been keeping well for some time. His death has left his family, colleagues, and fans deeply shocked.

Jaswinder Bhalla’s Contribution Beyond Cinema

While widely celebrated for his comic roles, Jaswinder Bhalla was also an academic and social advocate. He earned a PhD in Agricultural Extension and served as a professor at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, for over three decades until retiring in 2020.

Bhalla combined his academic expertise with creativity, producing audio-visual campaigns to educate farmers about mushroom cultivation, beekeeping, and sustainable agriculture, all infused with humour. He also championed social causes such as cleanliness, health awareness, and drug abuse prevention, making him a rare figure who bridged entertainment, education, and public service.

Tributes Pour In for Jaswinder Bhalla

Tributes for Jaswinder Bhalla have come from across the country and beyond. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote on X: “The sudden departure of Jaswinder Bhalla Ji from this world is extremely sorrowful. The heart is saddened by the silence of the jingle of Chhankatian. Chacha Chatar will always reside in our hearts.”

Actor Gippy Grewal, who worked with Bhalla in several films, said: “This is a big loss for Punjabi cinema that cannot be filled. Our bond was very strong. His legacy will live on through his work.”

Other Punjabi actors, including Binnu Dhillon and Karamjit Anmol, remembered Bhalla as both a mentor and a friend. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also paid tribute, calling him “a source of joy for millions.”

Family and Legacy

Jaswinder Bhalla is survived by his wife, Parmdeep Bhalla, his son, actor Pukhraj Bhalla, and his daughter, Ashpreet Kaur. Thousands of fans are expected to attend his funeral in Mohali to pay their respects to the comedian whose work brought laughter and reflection to Punjab for decades.

Bhalla’s legacy remains visible through his films, stage performances, and the ongoing career of his son, Pukhraj. Beyond entertainment, his contributions to education, social awareness, and cultural satire have left a lasting impact on Punjabi society.