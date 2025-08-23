Anurag Kashyap Criticises AI Film ‘Chiranjeevi Hanuman’ – The Eternal, Calls Industry “Spineless”

Highlights:

Anurag Kashyap criticised Vijay Subramaniam for producing the AI-made film Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal.

Kashyap stated the project undermines creativity and betrays the artists his agency represents.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane also raised concerns over AI sidelining writers and directors.

The AI film is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network, with a planned release in 2026.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has strongly criticised the upcoming project Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal, India’s first fully AI-made film. The director targeted Vijay Subramaniam, head of Collective Artists Network, accusing him of betraying the writers, actors, and directors represented by his agency.

The criticism comes amid ongoing debates in the industry over AI’s role in filmmaking, following controversies such as the AI-altered Tamil release of Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa.

What is Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal?

Earlier this week, Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network unveiled the poster for Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal. Marketed as a “Made-in-AI, Made-in-India” project, the film is scheduled for release on Hanuman Jayanti 2026.

Producers described the film as a blend of mythology and modern technology, aimed at global audiences. They framed the initiative as a tribute to India’s cultural heritage, enhanced through innovative storytelling techniques.

While producers promote it as an example of technological progress, industry observers and critics argue the project risks sidelining the human storytellers essential to cinema.

Why Anurag Kashyap Criticised the AI Film

Anurag Kashyap voiced his criticism on Instagram following the poster release. Addressing Subramaniam directly, he wrote:

“Here is the man heading an agency representing artists, writers and directors, now producing a film made by AI. End of the day, all these agencies are only interested in making money off you. Any actor or anyone who calls themselves artists and has a spine should be questioning him or leaving the agency.”

Kashyap further described the project as:

“The future for the spineless and cowardly so-called artists in the Hindi film industry.”

These remarks reflect broader concerns in Bollywood that agencies and producers may prioritise financial gain over creativity, using AI technology in ways that diminish the contributions of human writers, directors, and actors.

Other Industry Reactions

Anurag Kashyap is not alone in his criticism. Director Vikramaditya Motwane, known for his recent AI-themed project CTRL, shared the film’s announcement on Instagram with the caption:

“And so it begins. Who TF needs writers and directors when it’s ‘Made in AI’?”

Motwane’s reaction underlines industry fears that AI could replace traditional creative roles, echoing discontent seen after AI modifications in Raanjhanaa. Many filmmakers see these developments as a threat to artistic integrity.

Producer’s Perspective

Vijay Subramaniam defended the project, stating that AI is being used to enhance, not replace, traditional storytelling. He described the film as:

“A unique opportunity to reimagine cultural storytelling for audiences who value both heritage and innovation.”

Supporters of AI filmmaking argue that technology can make epic narratives more visually ambitious and accessible without the typical production cost constraints.

Broader Implications for Indian Cinema

The debate surrounding Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal highlights a larger conversation about AI’s role in creative industries worldwide. From Hollywood writers’ strikes to controversies in Indian cinema, concerns over technological disruption and the marginalisation of human artists are increasing.

For Anurag Kashyap, the film represents a worrying trend in Bollywood: agencies profiting from talent while endorsing projects that reduce the role of creative professionals. With its release planned for 2026, Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal is likely to remain a focal point in discussions about the balance between technological innovation and artistic integrity.