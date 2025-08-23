Aryan Khan makes directorial debut with Netflix series ‘The Ba**ds of Bollywood’

Highlights:

Aryan Khan made his public speaking debut at the Netflix preview of The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

He admitted being nervous and joked about relying on his father Shah Rukh Khan for support.

Shah Rukh Khan’s playful gesture of holding Aryan’s speech on his back drew audience laughter.

The series stars Sahher Bambba, Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, and Manoj Pahwa.

The Bads of Bollywood will release on Netflix on 18 September 2025.

Aryan Khan made his first public appearance as a director during the preview launch of his Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood. Known primarily as the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan took the opportunity to address the audience and media for the first time. The debut speech showcased his preparation and nervousness, making it a notable moment of the event.

Speaking openly, Aryan Khan said, “I’ve been practising this speech for two days and three nights,” while also mentioning that he had prepared written notes in case of technical issues. He added with humour, “Aur agar iss sab ke baad bhi mujhse galti ho jaaye toh papa hain na (And even then if I make a mistake, my dad is here).” The lighthearted comment drew smiles from the audience and highlighted Aryan’s candid approach.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Playful Gesture

During Aryan Khan’s speech, Shah Rukh Khan joined in a playful moment that captured the audience’s attention. He held up a copy of Aryan’s speech taped to his back, prompting laughter and applause. Aryan concluded his address by acknowledging his inexperience with public speaking, saying, “This is my first time.” The exchange highlighted the supportive dynamic between father and son and underscored the high-profile nature of Aryan Khan’s debut.

About The Ba**ds of Bollywood

The Ba**ds of Bollywood is a Netflix series described as a high-energy, stylised drama set against the backdrop of the Hindi film industry. Aryan Khan’s directorial debut features lead performances by Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, with pivotal roles played by Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Raghav Juyal, and Anya Singh. The series also includes cameo appearances by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the project has been in development for four years. Aryan Khan revealed that the process involved “hundreds of discussions and thousands of takes” to refine the series before its final release.

Netflix Release Date

Netflix has confirmed that The Ba**ds of Bollywood will premiere globally on 18 September 2025. The platform has positioned the series as a fresh perspective on the film industry, combining stylised visuals, humour, and an exploration of ambition and rivalry. Aryan Khan commented on the project’s significance, stating, “We’ve tried to bring entertainment to people everywhere, and I want to thank everyone who made this possible.”

Public and Fan Reactions to Aryan Khan

Following the preview, clips of Aryan Khan’s speech circulated widely on social media. Fans noted his striking resemblance to his father in both appearance and speech mannerisms. Comments such as “Sounds just like SRK” and “Aryan’s voice = SRK’s voice” became common across platforms.

The reception indicates strong interest in Aryan Khan as a filmmaker. His debut is not only a personal milestone but also a highly anticipated project given his family background and the scale of production involved. The buzz around Aryan Khan reflects the combination of curiosity, expectation, and support from both audiences and industry insiders.

The Significance of Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut

Aryan Khan’s launch marks a new chapter in his career, moving from being a public figure known for his family to a professional filmmaker in his own right. The debut highlights the importance of preparation, dedication, and a willingness to step into uncharted territory. By handling both the pressures of public speaking and the responsibilities of directing a major Netflix series, Aryan Khan has demonstrated his commitment to establishing an independent identity in Bollywood.

With The Ba**ds of Bollywood set to release on 18 September, all eyes are on Aryan Khan as audiences anticipate how his creative vision will translate on screen.