SS Rajamouli reveals ‘Globe Trotter’ teaser on Mahesh Babu’s birthday

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli announced teaser hashtag #GlobeTrotter on the actor’s birthday.

Full reveal planned for November 2025.

Rumoured global jungle adventure setting.

Cast details remain largely unconfirmed.

Strong online response from fans predicting record-breaking performance.

The upcoming collaboration between filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu moved a step forward with the announcement of a teaser hashtag, #GlobeTrotter. The reveal, timed to coincide with Mahesh Babu’s birthday, has generated speculation over whether it is the official title of the film or part of its promotional strategy. A full reveal has been scheduled for November 2025.

Industry reports suggest the film will be a large-scale jungle adventure spanning multiple international locations, although the production team has not yet confirmed the official title or release date.

Mahesh Babu Birthday Teaser Creates Buzz

On Saturday morning, Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli posted the same image on Instagram, presenting the first visual cue from the film. The close-up shot showed Mahesh Babu’s chest in a low-cut vest stained with blood, with a pendant depicting Lord Shiva’s trishul and the sacred ox, Nandi.

In his caption, Mahesh Babu thanked his fans for their birthday wishes and added:

“I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you. #GlobeTrotter”

Rajamouli shared the identical image and hashtag on his account, reinforcing the coordinated promotional move.

Rajamouli on the Scale of the Mahesh Babu Film

Addressing audiences via X (formerly Twitter), SS Rajamouli spoke about the scope of the upcoming Mahesh Babu project:

“The story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a never-before-seen reveal.”

He also expressed gratitude for the patience shown by cinema lovers and Mahesh Babu’s fan base since production began.

Speculation Around the Cast

While the teaser did not confirm any new casting details, the project has been linked to several high-profile names. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has confirmed his involvement in the Mahesh Babu film but did not share the teaser. Actress Priyanka Chopra has been rumoured to be part of the cast, although she has not made any public comments or social media posts about the project.

The absence of official confirmation about the full cast list has further fuelled online discussions and predictions.

Fan Reactions and Expectations

The teaser hashtag #GlobeTrotter quickly gained traction online, with fans of Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli sharing theories about the storyline and potential box office impact. Some comments predicted that the film could surpass the commercial success of Baahubali and Dangal.

One fan posted, “This will break records,” while another wrote, “Can’t wait for November.” Social media activity indicated that anticipation for the November reveal is building steadily.

What We Know About the Film So Far

The yet-untitled Mahesh Babu project is reported to be an adventure narrative unfolding across diverse global settings, aligning with the “GlobeTrotter” branding. Industry insiders describe it as a large-scale jungle expedition, but no official synopsis has been released.

Both the title and release date remain unconfirmed. However, given SS Rajamouli’s track record with high-budget, high-concept films, expectations remain high for a major theatrical release.

Looking Ahead to November 2025

The planned November 2025 reveal is expected to offer more than a standard title announcement. Based on Rajamouli’s statements, the event will attempt to convey the “essence, depth, and immersive world” of the film in a unique presentation.

For Mahesh Babu, the project marks one of the most significant roles of his career, pairing him with a director whose previous work has earned global recognition. For Rajamouli, it represents another opportunity to deliver a film that aims for large-scale storytelling across multiple markets.

Until then, fans and industry watchers will be looking for additional teasers, official casting announcements, and potential release timelines.