Kylie Jenner celebrates 28th birthday with poolside photos, luxury gifts and product launch

Highlights:

Kylie Jenner turns 28 on 10 August and shared pre-birthday black bikini photos on Instagram.

Received a custom poker table from Kris Jenner and a £2,500 Miu Miu handbag.

Announced Kylie Cosmetics mini ‘Cosmic’ fragrance restock for birthday weekend.

Kylie Jenner has begun celebrating her 28th birthday with poolside photographs, high-profile comments from friends, early gifts from Kris Jenner and Miu Miu, and a restock announcement for a Kylie Cosmetics fragrance. The reality television personality and business owner turns 28 on 10 August.

Kylie Jenner Shares Black Bikini Photos Ahead of Birthday

On 8 August, Kylie Jenner posted a series of photographs on Instagram showing herself in a black tie-front bikini top paired with low-rise black leggings. The images, taken outdoors, show her holding a glass of red wine and posing beside a pool.

In the caption, Kylie Jenner wrote, “Last Friday as a 27-year-old.” The post quickly attracted attention from her 400 million-plus followers. Hailey Bieber commented, “28 is better, I promise,” while actress Elle Fanning responded with a fire emoji. Fans added birthday wishes, with one calling her “the most Leo Leo of our time.”

The photographs form part of Kylie Jenner’s pattern of sharing poolside or beachwear images on social media, often coinciding with key personal or business announcements.

Kylie Jenner Receives Early Birthday Gifts

As part of the early celebrations, Kylie Jenner received a custom casino-style poker table from her mother, Kris Jenner. The gift featured a red bow, matching chairs, and personalised playing cards printed with photographs of Kylie Jenner’s notable looks. Posting the gift to her Instagram Stories, she described it as the “Best birthday gift ever!!!!”

In addition, fashion brand Miu Miu sent Kylie Jenner a pink handbag valued at approximately £2,500 (₹2,65,000). Sharing the gift online, she captioned the post, “Ahhh best birthday ever.”

Kylie Jenner’s Recent Swimwear Posts

The recent black bikini photographs follow a series of swimwear-related posts Kylie Jenner has shared throughout the summer. In May, she travelled to Turks and Caicos with her sister Kendall Jenner, wearing multiple bikinis including a red rhinestone set and a metallic gold keyhole design. Each look was documented in photo carousels for her Instagram audience.

Kylie Jenner also launched a swimwear collaboration with Frankie’s Bikinis, adding to her business ventures in the fashion sector alongside her beauty brand.

Kylie Jenner Announces Kylie Cosmetics Fragrance Restock

Coinciding with her personal celebrations, Kylie Jenner announced a product update for Kylie Cosmetics customers. She confirmed that the mini version of her ‘Cosmic’ fragrance will be restocked for her birthday weekend. Priced at £15 (₹1,600), the perfume will be available for a limited time.

In her post, Kylie Jenner wrote, “Mini Cosmic is back this weekend for my bdayyy,” sharing a video clip of a miniature Kylie doll spraying the fragrance. The announcement aligns with her strategy of combining personal milestones with product promotions on social media.

Kylie Jenner’s Social Media Strategy and Public Interest

Kylie Jenner frequently uses Instagram to share a mix of personal moments and brand marketing content. Her posts often generate millions of likes and thousands of comments within hours, reflecting her position as a high-visibility public figure in both entertainment and business.

While much online discussion focuses on her fashion choices and luxury purchases, Kylie Jenner’s approach also ensures consistent engagement with her audience and regular publicity for her ventures. Her 28th birthday content fits within this broader strategy, combining personal imagery with timed brand updates.

Anticipated Celebrations

With her birthday on 10 August, Kylie Jenner is expected to share more content from the celebrations. Based on previous years, followers may see further images from private gatherings, designer outfit changes, and additional brand-related announcements.

Given her established track record of leveraging major personal events to promote products, the coming days are likely to feature both lifestyle content and business updates from Kylie Jenner.