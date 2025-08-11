Demi Lovato reunites with Joe Jonas at Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20 tour opening

Highlights:

On 10 August 2025, Demi Lovato made an unexpected appearance at the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown tour opening night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The singer joined the band mid-performance to sing This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing, songs from the Disney Channel’s Camp Rock films.

The reunion marked the first time in years that Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas had performed together on stage. Fans, many of whom grew up watching Camp Rock, responded with loud cheers and applause.

Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas Revisit Camp Rock Era

Demi Lovato played Mitchie Torres and Joe Jonas portrayed Shane Gray in Camp Rock (2008) and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). These Disney Channel productions helped launch both their careers to wider audiences. Their on-stage reunion during the JONAS20 tour has sparked nostalgia for the original films.

The performance was a direct callback to the duets that defined the Camp Rock storyline. For fans, seeing the original pairing perform again was a moment that went beyond music, revisiting a key part of 2000s pop culture.

Speculation About Camp Rock 3

Following Demi Lovato’s appearance, social media speculation intensified about the possibility of a Camp Rock 3 film. Online posts suggested she had been seen earlier in the day at a Jonas Brothers soundcheck, and some fans claimed Disney might have approached her to return to her role as Mitchie.

Unofficial rumours indicate the potential sequel could be set 15 years after Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, featuring original cast members in a modern storyline. Disney has not confirmed any plans for a third film, but the timing of Demi Lovato’s performance has led fans to believe there may be more to the reunion.

Renewed Social Media Links Between Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers

In recent weeks, Demi Lovato began following the Jonas Brothers again on Instagram. The band, in turn, has been referencing their Disney era during the JONAS20 tour. For fans, these developments add weight to the idea that the reunion could be linked to upcoming projects.

Long-Standing Professional History

Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers first worked together in 2008 with Camp Rock. They later toured together and collaborated on Lovato’s debut album. Their friendship and professional ties have experienced changes over the years, including periods when public appearances together were rare.

Notably, Demi Lovato did not attend either Nick or Joe Jonas’s weddings. In recent years, interactions between them in public have been limited, which made the MetLife reunion stand out as a significant moment.

Post-Show Highlights and Backstage Moments

After the performance, Joe Jonas posted a TikTok of himself and Demi Lovato lip-syncing to Wouldn’t Change a Thing. Lovato shared several clips from the night on Instagram, including a reenactment of a past interview, and thanked the Jonas Brothers for the opportunity to perform together again.

The event also featured appearances from other Disney-linked names. Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, a fellow Camp Rock cast member, co-hosted the official livestream with Franklin Jonas, who joined the rest of the Jonas family on stage for the finale When You Look Me in the Eyes.

Jordan Lutes’ Public Support

Demi Lovato’s husband, musician Jordan Lutes, publicly expressed support for the reunion. Commenting on her Instagram reel, he used clapping and laughing emojis, and later wrote on his Stories that he “couldn’t be more proud” of her.

His remarks drew positive reactions from fans, many of whom appreciated the couple’s openness in supporting each other’s past and present work.

What Comes Next for Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers

With the JONAS20 tour underway, Demi Lovato’s appearance has added to a wave of Disney nostalgia. While no formal announcement has been made about Camp Rock 3, the combination of her surprise performance, renewed social media connections, and references to their Disney era has kept the speculation active.

For many fans, seeing Mitchie Torres and Shane Gray together again suggests that new on-screen collaborations could still happen. Until any official confirmation arrives, the reunion remains one of the standout moments of the tour.