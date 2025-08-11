Aamir Khan’s brother accuses actor, family of year-long confinement and forced medication

Highlights:

Faissal Khan alleges his family, including Aamir Khan, confined him for over a year and forced him to take medication.

Claims family called him schizophrenic and a danger to society.

Khan family denies the allegations, calling them “hurtful and misleading.”

Family says actions were taken with medical advice for Faissal Khan's wellbeing.

Dispute remains unresolved, with both sides standing by their accounts.

Faissal Khan, actor and younger brother of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, has alleged that his family wrongfully confined him at Aamir’s Mumbai residence for over a year and forced him to take medication against his will. Speaking to entertainment outlet Pinkvilla, Faissal Khan said his family, including Aamir Khan and their sisters, called him “mad” and labelled him schizophrenic.

According to Faissal Khan, the family considered him a danger to society. “They were saying I’ve got schizophrenia and I’m a mad person. I can harm society,” he said. He further claimed that during the alleged confinement, his mobile phone was confiscated, he was not allowed to leave the house, and bodyguards were stationed outside his room. He stated that he was administered medicines without his consent.

Faissal Khan described the experience as a “chakravyuh” — a labyrinth from which he could not escape. He said he wanted to contact his father during the period but was unable to reach him.

Family’s Statement Rejecting Faissal Khan’s Claims

A statement dated 10 August, signed by more than a dozen members of the Khan family, refuted the allegations made by Faissal Khan. Signatories included Reena Datta, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, Farhat Datta, Rajiv Datta, Kiran Rao, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, Imran Khan, Tina Fonseca, Zayn Marie Khan, and Pablo Khan.

The statement read:

“We are distressed by Faissal’s hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions and reaffirm our solidarity as a family.”

The family maintained that all decisions regarding Faissal Khan’s care were taken collectively, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and “based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological wellbeing.”

Previous Disputes Between Faissal Khan and His Family

This is not the first time Faissal Khan’s disagreements with his family have become public. In an earlier incident, he was involved in a legal dispute regarding signatory rights. He was also subjected to a 20-day mental health evaluation at JJ Hospital in Mumbai, after which doctors declared him mentally fit.

Faissal Khan has occasionally spoken about his strained relationship with his family over the years. Despite appearing alongside Aamir Khan in the 2000 film Mela, co-starring Twinkle Khanna, their personal relationship has faced multiple challenges.

Faissal Khan’s Account of Events

In his latest statements, Faissal Khan alleged that the family’s actions amounted to isolation and control. He claimed that their portrayal of him as mentally unstable was intended to justify the confinement. His description of the experience as a “chakravyuh” reflected his belief that escape was impossible without external intervention.

According to Faissal Khan, the family’s restrictions not only limited his freedom but also cut him off from communication with his father and the outside world. He has insisted that the medicines given to him were administered against his wishes.

Family’s Call for Privacy in the Faissal Khan Matter

In their statement, the Khan family urged the public and media to avoid sensationalising the dispute. They said the matter should not be turned into “salacious, inflammatory, and hurtful gossip” and called for empathy and respect for privacy.

The family reiterated that their actions were guided solely by professional medical advice and their concern for Faissal Khan’s wellbeing.

Continuing Public Interest in the Faissal Khan Allegations

The renewed public attention on Faissal Khan’s claims has highlighted long-standing tensions within the family. While Faissal Khan continues to allege wrongful treatment, the family remains firm that all actions taken were for his welfare and followed medical recommendations.

The dispute remains unresolved in the public eye, with both sides standing by their accounts. For now, the matter adds another chapter to the history of disagreements between Faissal Khan and his relatives, keeping the story active in public discussion.