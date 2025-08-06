Aamir Khan rents four flats in Bandra for £23,000 a month during home redevelopment

Aamir Khan has leased four luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra West for £23,000 (₹24.5 lakh) per month while his own residences undergo redevelopment. The actor signed a five-year lease starting in May 2025 for units in Wilnomona Apartments at Pali Hill, paying a security deposit of £137,000 (₹1.46 crore), plus £3,750 (₹4 lakh) in stamp duty and £19 (₹2,000) in registration fees. The agreement has a 45‑month lock‑in period and includes a 5% annual rent increase.

The move comes as Khan’s Virgo Housing Society building is being replaced by an ultra‑luxury tower with sea‑facing apartments priced at more than £940 (₹1 lakh) per sq ft. Reports indicate Khan owns 12 flats in the society and will receive upgraded units once the project is complete.

Khan’s temporary home places him just 750 meters from Shah Rukh Khan, who is staying at Puja Casa during renovations at his own residence, Mannat. Puja Casa belongs to producer Vashu Bhagnani’s family, including Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Shah Rukh’s renovation is believed to include the addition of another floor to Mannat.

Bandra West and Pali Hill remain favored addresses for Bollywood stars, with residents including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rekha. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expected to move soon into their newly purchased quadruplex at Bandra Bandstand with their daughter Dua.