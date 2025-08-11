Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ breaks advance sales records, targets £9.2 million opening day

Rajinikanth’s latest film, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is generating unprecedented excitement in both India and overseas markets. Four days before its scheduled release on 14 August 2025, Coolie has already amassed over £4.6 million (₹50 crore) in worldwide advance ticket sales. This surge positions the film for a potential opening day collection exceeding £9.2 million (₹100 crore), which would place it among the biggest openers in Indian cinema history.

The significance of this milestone is heightened by the timing, as Coolie will premiere on the same day Rajinikanth celebrates 50 years in the film industry, marking a major milestone in the superstar’s career.

Strong Domestic Advance Ticket Sales Led by Tamil Version

Advance booking for Coolie began in India on 9 August. By early Monday, total domestic pre-sales had reached approximately £1.27 million (₹14 crore), with the Tamil version contributing the largest share of £1.25 million (₹13.7 crore). Other language versions showed comparatively modest sales:

Hindi version: £20,700 (₹22 lakh)

Telugu version: £6,580 (₹7 lakh)

Kannada version: £800 (₹85,000)

When accounting for block bookings, total advance ticket sales in India stand at £1.83 million (₹20.26 crore). The ticketing platform BookMyShow reported more than 706,000 tickets sold in India alone, surpassing the advance sales figures of Rajinikanth’s previous release, Vettaiyan.

Rajinikanth now holds three of the top five pre-sale records for Tamil cinema, alongside films such as Leo (2.28 million tickets), Jailer (1.19 million tickets), and The Greatest of All Time (1.19 million tickets).

Overseas Advance Sales Fueling Rajinikanth’s Global Reach

Internationally, Coolie opened for advance bookings several weeks prior to the Indian market, generating impressive results. North America alone has contributed approximately £1.28 million (₹14 crore), including £1.09 million (₹12 crore) from the USA, where over 56,000 tickets have been sold.

Trade analysts estimate the total overseas advance bookings currently exceed £3.4 million (₹37 crore). Several key markets have yet to peak in sales, and with the extended Independence Day weekend approaching, distributors expect a further surge in the coming days.

What is Coolie About? Key Cast and Crew

In Coolie, Rajinikanth plays the role of Deva, “a mysterious man who takes a stand against a corrupt syndicate exploiting workers in a port town.” The film features a strong ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir. The musical score is by Anirudh Ravichander.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan makes a cameo appearance as Dahaa, marking his first on-screen collaboration with Rajinikanth since 1995’s Aatank Hi Aatank. This cameo is rumored to hint at a potential spin-off.

The Central Board of Film Certification has given Coolie an A (Adults Only) rating. This is Rajinikanth’s first film in several years to receive this classification, indicating the presence of intense, unfiltered action sequences.

Will Coolie Become Rajinikanth’s Biggest Opener?

Based on current advance sales and market trends, Coolie is poised to cross the £9.2 million (₹100 crore) mark worldwide on its first day. If achieved, this would set a new record for Tamil cinema and rank among the highest single-day openers in the history of Indian cinema.

Coolie has already surpassed the lifetime overseas earnings of films like Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life and has outperformed total collections of several major Hindi film releases before its theatrical debut.

Rajinikanth’s 50th Year: Coolie as a Cinematic Celebration

The release of Coolie aligns with Rajinikanth’s 50th anniversary in the film industry, making it a landmark event for the actor and his fans worldwide. Industry observers note that the scale of advance ticket sales and fan enthusiasm positions the film as more than just a release—it is a celebration of Rajinikanth’s enduring legacy.