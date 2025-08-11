Sami Sheen shares harrowing encounter: “almost got sex trafficked” in Los Angeles

Highlights:

Sami Sheen described a near sex trafficking incident in a Los Angeles parking lot after midnight.

Two men approached her and a friend; the first requested money, the second behaved suspiciously.

Sami used pepper spray when the second man reached into his pocket, then locked herself in her car.

Photos showed the second man had been watching them beforehand.

She urged followers to be vigilant, trust their instincts, and carry self-defense tools.

The story highlights safety concerns for young women in urban areas at night.

Sami Sheen, the daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, has opened up about a frightening experience she had during a late-night outing in Los Angeles. The 21-year-old shared her story in a TikTok video posted on August 4, describing how a casual night turned into a situation where she feared for her safety. This article covers the details of Sami Sheen’s encounter, her warning to others, and the public response to her story.

Sami Sheen’s Late-Night Encounter in Los Angeles

Sami Sheen recounted how she and a friend were in a restaurant parking lot shortly after midnight when two men approached them. The social media personality said they had only been outside for about five minutes, taking photos, when the first man approached and asked for money. Sami told him she had no cash, but he then insisted she send money via apps like Zelle or Venmo.

Moments later, a second man appeared near her friend. Sami described the uneasy feeling that came with this second man’s presence. “The second I saw this man, I had the worst feeling in my stomach. I thought, ‘Get away from him right now,’” she said.

The second man started speaking in Spanish, which Sami did not understand. He then reached into his back pocket. Acting quickly, Sami pulled out pepper spray from her purse and made sure the man saw it. “He started to pull a card out, but I didn’t wait to find out what it was,” she said. “We immediately ran to my car, got inside, and locked the doors.”

After the incident, Sami reviewed the photos they had taken earlier and noticed the second man had been watching them. In several images, he appeared in the background, staring in their direction.

Sami Sheen’s Warning to Followers About Personal Safety

The experience left Sami shaken, and she used her TikTok video to urge her followers to remain vigilant when out in public, especially late at night. “I’m usually very aware of my surroundings, and I did not notice this man,” she admitted. “Even if it turns out to be nothing, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.”

Sami also encouraged women to carry self-defense tools such as pepper spray and to trust their instincts when something feels wrong. The story sparked many responses from her followers, with some advising her to check her car for GPS trackers, a method sometimes used in sex trafficking cases.



Who Is Sami Sheen?

Born on March 9, 2004, Sami Sheen grew up in Los Angeles amid the public separation of her parents, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards. The couple divorced when Sami was four years old, and their co-parenting challenges often played out in the media.

Sami briefly appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when her mother was a cast member. In 2022, Sami launched an OnlyFans account, which was publicly supported by Denise Richards but criticized by Charlie Sheen. Denise Richards later joined the platform herself, likening it to her earlier Playboy work.

Public Reaction and Broader Safety Discussion

Sami Sheen’s account has sparked conversation about the safety of young women in urban environments, especially at night. Although she did not report the incident to the police, her video has been widely shared across social media platforms.

Many praised her quick thinking and warned others to trust their instincts in similar situations. One follower commented, “Good for you for trusting your instincts! Your pics prove it. Scary.” Others pointed out that even if the men had innocent intentions, the incident highlights the importance of being alert to one’s surroundings.

Sami concluded her video with a simple but important message: “Stay alert, stay safe, and always trust yourself.”