Jonas Brothers to livestream 2025 anniversary tour opener exclusively on Samsung TV Plus

The Jonas Brothers will livestream the first five shows of their 2025 JONAS 20: Greetings From Your Hometown anniversary tour.

Livestreams will be exclusive to Samsung TV Plus users on Samsung devices only.

Concerts included: East Rutherford, Dallas, Milwaukee, Orlando, and Buffalo.

Streams feature live performances, exclusive backstage footage, surprise guests, and live interviews.

Samsung TV Plus is available on Samsung TVs, tablets, and smartphones via the app’s Entertainment Hub.

The tour celebrates the band’s 20-year milestone and their connection with fans.

The Jonas Brothers have announced that they will livestream the opening five shows of their 2025 anniversary tour, titled JONAS 20: Greetings From Your Hometown, exclusively through Samsung TV Plus. This announcement confirms that the band is leveraging digital streaming technology to connect with their fans across the United States.

What the Jonas Brothers Tour Livestream Includes

The Jonas Brothers livestream will cover their first five concerts, giving fans a front-row experience from the comfort of their own homes. The shows slated for streaming are:

August 10 in East Rutherford, New Jersey

August 31 in Dallas, Texas

October 12 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

October 26 in Orlando, Florida

November 9 in Buffalo, New York

In addition to the live musical performances, the livestream will feature exclusive backstage footage, surprise guest appearances, and live interviews. A surprise host will conduct real-time conversations with the band, providing fans with an immersive behind-the-scenes look at the tour. The Jonas Brothers described the tour as “a celebration of their roots and an opportunity to connect with fans who have supported them throughout their career.”

How to Watch the Jonas Brothers Livestream on Samsung TV Plus

The exclusive streams will be accessible only through Samsung TV Plus, a free streaming service available solely on Samsung devices. This includes Samsung televisions, tablets, and smartphones. Viewers can access the live concerts through the Samsung TV Plus app’s Entertainment Hub. Samsung’s official website lists all compatible devices, and some of these are currently available for purchase.

This exclusivity means that fans who do not own Samsung devices will not be able to access the livestream, limiting the viewing audience to Samsung users. The move underscores a growing trend where brands and artists partner with device manufacturers for exclusive digital content.

Why the Jonas Brothers Chose Samsung TV Plus for Their Tour

The decision by the Jonas Brothers to partner with Samsung TV Plus appears to be a strategic move to enhance the fan experience through high-quality streaming. Samsung TV Plus offers a dedicated platform that combines live content with exclusive extras, giving fans more than just a concert recording.

For Samsung, this collaboration highlights its growing presence in the live entertainment streaming space. By hosting the Jonas Brothers tour, Samsung TV Plus can attract viewers to its platform and potentially convert them into regular users of the service.

The Jonas Brothers Anniversary Tour: Celebrating Two Decades

The JONAS 20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour marks a significant milestone for the band. It celebrates 20 years since the Jonas Brothers first formed and rose to fame. The tour’s theme focuses on their origins and paying tribute to the fans who have supported their journey.

This livestream partnership adds a modern digital element to their anniversary, allowing fans who cannot attend the concerts in person to be part of the celebration. It also demonstrates the band’s willingness to innovate in how they connect with their audience.

Final Thoughts on the Jonas Brothers 2025 Tour Livestream

The exclusive livestream of the first five shows of the Jonas Brothers 2025 tour through Samsung TV Plus will offer fans an engaging and intimate concert experience. With added backstage access, surprise guests, and a live host, the broadcasts promise to go beyond a typical concert stream.

Samsung device owners have a unique opportunity to watch these shows live without leaving their homes. This partnership reflects a broader trend of artists using streaming platforms linked to device ecosystems to reach fans more directly.

Fans interested in watching should check Samsung’s website to confirm if their devices support Samsung TV Plus and download the app ahead of the tour dates. As the Jonas Brothers continue their milestone tour, this livestream will be an essential way for fans to stay connected with the band.