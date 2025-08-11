Hrithik Roshan praises Jr NTR’s precision and dedication at ‘War 2’ pre-release event in Hyderabad

Highlights:

Hrithik Roshan praised Jr NTR’s precision and dedication at the War 2 pre-release event, calling him a “one-take final-take star.”

Hrithik emphasized Jr NTR’s commitment of giving 100% in every shot without needing retakes.

Jr NTR called Hrithik Roshan “India’s best dancer” and expressed admiration for his work.

Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal in War 2, releasing on 14 August 2025.

War 2 will clash at the box office with Rajinikanth’s Coolie during the Independence Day weekend.

At the exclusive War 2 pre-release event held in Hyderabad on 10 August 2025, Hrithik Roshan praised his co-star Jr NTR for his remarkable precision and commitment to his craft. The event was the only public appearance before the release of War 2, scheduled for 14 August, and attracted a large number of fans eager to see the two stars together.

During the event, Hrithik Roshan described Jr NTR as a “one-take final-take star.” He explained that Jr NTR gives his full effort in every shot, leaving no room for retakes. Hrithik said, “Tarak, I have not just observed you, I have learnt from you. We have had very similar journeys for 25 years, and I think Tarak sees a little bit of himself in me too. It is true when they say he is a one-take final-take star.”

This high praise from Hrithik Roshan emphasized Jr NTR’s professionalism and dedication on set. Hrithik further noted that Jr NTR never even checks the monitor after a take because he is confident he has delivered 100%. He said, “Not 99.99%, not 99.999%, but 100%. He will not even check the monitor because he knows he has given everything. I will carry this lesson into my future films. Tarak, thank you for teaching me that.”

Jr NTR Returns Compliments to Hrithik Roshan

The admiration was mutual as Jr NTR expressed his respect for Hrithik Roshan’s talent, particularly his dancing skills. Jr NTR recalled his experience watching Hrithik’s debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in a Hyderabad theatre, which left a lasting impression. He said, “Since then, I have been a huge fan of Hrithik sir. Everyone says I am a good dancer, but I truly believe Hrithik sir is India’s best dancer.”

Jr NTR also assured that the Telugu audience would welcome Hrithik Roshan with open arms. He said, “Each and every fan of mine will take you to their hearts. Your responsibility is ours.”

About War 2 and Hrithik Roshan’s Role

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is part of the expanding Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe franchise. The series includes earlier films such as Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), and Tiger 3 (2023). Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal in War 2. Jr NTR plays the primary antagonist, while Kiara Advani appears as an army officer and Kabir’s love interest.

The film’s release on 14 August aligns with the Independence Day holiday weekend, which is expected to boost box office attendance. Pre-sale figures have already crossed £193,000 (₹2.09 crore) domestically, indicating strong anticipation.

Box Office Clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie

War 2 faces significant competition at the box office with Rajinikanth’s Coolie releasing on the same day. Industry experts predict that this will be one of the biggest box office clashes of the year, with audiences divided between the two films led by major stars.

Given Hrithik Roshan’s popularity and the high-octane action sequences expected in War 2, the film is positioned as a major draw in both the Hindi and Telugu markets.

Significance of Hrithik Roshan’s Presence at the Event

The Hyderabad pre-release event emphasized the excitement around Hrithik Roshan’s Bollywood return alongside Jr NTR. This marked their first joint public appearance ahead of the film’s launch, drawing large crowds of enthusiastic fans.

Hrithik’s comments about Jr NTR’s work ethic highlight the mutual respect between the two actors and set high expectations for their performances in War 2.