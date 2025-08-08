Inside Kiara Advani’s preparation for her role in ‘War 2’

Highlights:

Kiara Advani prepared for her War 2 role with a protein-rich, sustainable diet.

No crash diets or extreme measures were used.

Key meals included protein pancakes, grilled chicken, vegetables, and sattu chaas.

Nutrition and training were balanced with gradual adjustments for energy and appearance.

Sleep and recovery, including an 8 pm bedtime, were prioritized.

The transformation supports her first on-screen bikini scene in War 2.

Kiara Advani has undergone a notable physical transformation for her role as Kavya Luthra in the upcoming film War 2, part of the YRF Spy Universe. The film marks her debut bikini scene, which has drawn significant attention ahead of the movie’s 2025 release.

Kiara Advani’s Sustainable Fitness and Nutrition Plan

For her role in War 2, Kiara Advani collaborated closely with nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia to develop a sustainable, protein-rich diet and a balanced training routine. The objective was to get Kiara into “the best shape of her life” without resorting to crash diets or extreme shortcuts.

Nicole Linhares Kedia explained, “She didn’t want crash diets or quick fixes. She wanted something sustainable, holistic and something that made her feel strong.” This mindset shaped Kiara Advani’s entire fitness and nutrition plan.

What Did Kiara Advani Eat During Preparation?

A key part of Kiara Advani’s diet for War 2 was her breakfast, which consistently featured protein pancakes made from oat flour, walnut flour, protein powder, and natural sweeteners like maple syrup or monk fruit. These pancakes were topped with fresh berries and homemade hazelnut butter. So important was this meal that Kiara’s team recorded a tutorial video to maintain consistency while filming in Europe.

Kiara Advani’s main meals focused on lean proteins and fresh vegetables, including grilled chicken, light curries, asparagus, baby potatoes, avocado, edamame, and hummus paired with vegetable crudités. For hydration and muscle recovery, she consumed sattu chaas — a protein-rich buttermilk drink containing roasted Bengal gram flour, cumin, and coriander — especially helpful during long, sun-intensive shooting days.

Nicole emphasized that Kiara Advani’s diet avoided extremes. “We didn’t do any drastic cutting or water depletion. Everything was planned to maintain her energy levels while keeping her in peak condition,” she said.

Kiara Advani’s Training and Recovery Regime

Beyond diet, Kiara Advani focused heavily on balanced training combined with adequate rest and recovery. Preparation for her bikini scenes involved gradual adjustments to her intake of sodium, water, and fiber to ensure she looked camera-ready without compromising energy.

Even when filming in locations like Tuscany and Rome, Kiara’s nutrition plan was carefully managed. Her team worked with local chefs to source fresh produce and design meals tailored to her nutritional goals and training requirements.

Sleep was another pillar of Kiara Advani’s preparation. Nicole Linhares Kedia noted, “We were intentional about setting a circadian rhythm. Everything, including meal timings, training sessions and even caffeine, was structured around it.” Kiara maintained an early bedtime of 8 pm to allow sufficient recovery from intense workouts and long filming days.

Why Kiara Advani’s Approach to Fitness Stands Out

Kiara Advani’s transformation for War 2 highlights a sustainable and balanced approach to fitness in Bollywood, contrasting with more extreme or crash-diet methods often reported in the industry. Her plan focused on consistent protein intake, measured training, and rest to maintain both health and performance.

This disciplined approach enabled Kiara Advani to meet the physical demands of her action scenes while preparing for her debut bikini appearance, a significant milestone in her career.

The Significance of Kiara Advani’s Role in War 2

War 2 is one of the most anticipated releases of 2025 in Indian cinema. Kiara Advani’s portrayal of Kavya Luthra, especially featuring her first on-screen bikini scene, is expected to be a defining moment in her acting career.

The combination of her fitness discipline and professional commitment underscores the dedication Kiara Advani brings to her roles, earning attention from both fans and critics alike.