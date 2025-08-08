Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ sparks protests in Tamil Nadu over Sri Lankan Tamil portrayal

Highlights:

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom faces protests in Tamil Nadu over alleged misrepresentation of Sri Lankan Tamils.

Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) demands a ban, citing distortion of Tamil history and disrespect to the LTTE.

Distributors have moved the Madras High Court seeking police protection for screenings.

Sithara Entertainments states the film is fictional and not intended to offend.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s latest film Kingdom has come under scrutiny in Tamil Nadu following allegations from the Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) political party that the film misrepresents Sri Lankan Tamils, also referred to as Eelam Tamils. Protests were staged outside theaters in Madurai, Trichy, and Ramanathapuram, with demonstrators tearing down posters and calling for a ban.

The controversy has escalated to the point where distributors have approached the Madras High Court seeking police protection to allow screenings to continue without disruption.

Why Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Is Facing Opposition

The primary objection from NTK concerns the way Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom portrays Sri Lankan Tamils as oppressed hill tribes exploited by local gangsters. According to NTK, this depiction distorts the historical struggle of Tamils in Sri Lanka and undermines the sacrifices of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

NTK State Propaganda Secretary Saravanan said, “They fought for 30 years and died but are now shown as enslaved islanders. This is not just inaccurate, it’s insulting.”

Another issue raised by protesters is the naming of the antagonist, Murugan — also the name of a revered Tamil deity. They claim that using this name for a villain is culturally insensitive and disrespectful.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Role and the Film’s Plot

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a Telugu-language action drama released on July 31. Vijay Deverakonda plays Soori, a police constable-turned-spy who travels to 1990s Sri Lanka in search of his missing brother, portrayed by actor Satyadev.

The film’s plot follows a displaced tribe from Srikakulam that migrates to a fictional island in Sri Lanka to escape colonial rule. On the island, they fall under the control of a criminal cartel led by Odiyappan and his son Murugan, played by actor Venkatesh.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Kingdom performed strongly at the box office, earning over £1.8 million (₹18 crore) on its opening day and surpassing £8.2 million (₹82 crore) worldwide. The film has been dubbed into several South Indian languages as well as Hindi, but critics and protesters have taken issue with its handling of historical and cultural themes.

How the Protests Against Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Unfolded

Demonstrations began in early August, with NTK members gathering outside prominent theaters across Tamil Nadu. In Ramanathapuram, videos from Jagan Theatre showed protesters climbing the building and tearing down promotional banners while police attempted to control the situation.

NTK Youth Wing coordinator Idumbavanam Karthi told The Print, “They shouldn’t have even touched this subject with half-baked knowledge. We’re not against all their films, just this one, for disrespecting our history.”

Some theaters temporarily stopped screenings following the protests. NTK members also met with theater management, urging them to halt shows until the matter is resolved.

Legal Action by Distributors of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

The Tamil Nadu distributor, SSI Production, filed a petition with the Madras High Court requesting police protection to ensure uninterrupted screenings. During the hearing, Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy noted that while peaceful protests are allowed in a democracy, they cannot prevent a film from being shown unless a legal challenge succeeds.

The court adjourned the matter until August 7, when further directions are expected on whether screenings can resume under police protection.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Production Team Responds

The production house, Sithara Entertainments, released a statement asserting that Kingdom is a fictional work and was not created with the intention of offending any community. Despite this clarification, protests against Vijay Deverakonda’s film continue in several districts of Tamil Nadu.

The Impact of the Controversy on Vijay Deverakonda’s Career

While Kingdom has maintained commercial momentum, the backlash in Tamil Nadu has placed Vijay Deverakonda in the middle of a heated political and cultural debate. The film’s strong box office numbers suggest continued audience interest, but its reception has been sharply divided along political and regional lines.

For Vijay Deverakonda, who has a significant fan base across South India, the outcome of the legal proceedings and the reaction from Tamil Nadu audiences could influence the long-term perception of both the film and his role in it.