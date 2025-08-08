Kelly Clarkson’s ex husband Brandon Blackstock dies at 48 after private battle with melanoma

Highlights:

Brandon Blackstock died at 48 after a three-year battle with melanoma.

Melanoma is the deadliest skin cancer due to its fast spread if untreated.

Early detection using the “ABCDE” signs is critical for survival.

Fair skin, sun exposure, and family history increase melanoma risk.

Prevention includes daily sunscreen, avoiding peak sun hours, and protective clothing.

Early-stage melanoma has a 99% five-year survival rate; advanced stages drop to 35%.

Blackstock’s death underscores the need for melanoma awareness and timely medical checks.

Brandon Blackstock, a talent manager and former husband of singer Kelly Clarkson, has died at the age of 48. He had been privately battling melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer, for over three years.

Blackstock’s management company, Starstruck, confirmed his death on August 7, 2025, stating:

“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.”

Melanoma is known as the deadliest form of skin cancer. Although it represents a smaller portion of skin cancer cases, it causes the majority of skin cancer deaths.

Why Melanoma Is Dangerous

Unlike basal cell or squamous cell carcinomas, which usually grow slowly and stay localized, melanoma can spread rapidly if not detected early.

“Melanoma is considered the most dangerous type of skin cancer because it has a high potential to spread (metastasise) to other parts of the body,” explained Dr Adarsh Vijay Mudgil, a dermatologist. “It travels quickly through the bloodstream and lymphatic system.”

Dr Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, dermatologist and CEO of the Dermatology Circle, added that factors affecting spread include tumour size, stage, patient age, and immune status.

A notable case is Teddi Mellencamp, former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, who was diagnosed in 2022. By early 2025, melanoma tumours were found in her brain and lungs, believed to have developed undetected for months.

Identifying Melanoma

Melanoma often shows as a new or changing mole with irregular shape, uneven borders, or varying colours such as brown, black, red, pink, or white.

Dr Mudgil recommends looking for the “ABCDE” signs:

Asymmetry

Border irregularity

Colour variation

Diameter larger than 6mm

Evolution of an existing mole

While self-exams are helpful, professional skin checks are essential, Dr Kazlouskaya noted:

“Many common moles can appear slightly irregular but are harmless, while some melanomas might look quite ordinary.”

Who Is at Risk?

Melanoma affects all skin types but poses a significantly higher risk for those with lighter skin. According to the American Cancer Society:

White individuals have a 1 in 33 lifetime risk

Black individuals have a 1 in 1,000 lifetime risk

Other risk factors include having red or blond hair, freckles, light eyes, skin that burns easily, older age, male gender, personal or family history of melanoma, many moles, a history of blistering sunburns (especially in childhood), and prolonged sun exposure.

Prevention and Protection

Most skin cancers, including melanoma, are caused by ultraviolet (UV) radiation. To reduce risk:

Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher daily

Avoid sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wear protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses

Avoid indoor tanning beds, which increase melanoma risk by up to 75% if used before age 35

“Prevention is simple but vital,” said Dr Kazlouskaya. “Daily sunscreen and annual skin checks can make a significant difference.”

Survival Rates

Melanoma is often treatable when detected early. The American Cancer Society reports:

Early-stage melanoma confined to the skin has a 99% five-year survival rate

Advanced melanoma that has spread to distant organs has a 35% five-year survival rate

Dr Kazlouskaya emphasized:

“The earlier we catch it, the better. In early stages, it can often be removed surgically with excellent outcomes.”

In 2025, around 104,960 new melanoma cases are expected in the US, with approximately 8,430 deaths.

“If you notice something unusual on your skin, see a board-certified dermatologist as soon as possible,” advised Dr Mudgil.