Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli to stand trial over sexual offence allegations

Highlights:

Hardeep Singh Kohli will stand trial in November 2025 at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He faces six charges of alleged sexual offences involving three women between 2007 and 2016.

Alleged incidents occurred at BBC Scotland studio, Glasgow and Dumfries hotels, and a Glasgow bar.

Kohli denies all charges; a special defence of consent has been lodged for one allegation. - Advertisement -

Trial is scheduled to last four to five days, starting 24 November.

Kohli was released on bail ahead of the trial.

Scottish comedian and broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli is set to face trial this November at Glasgow Sheriff Court. The case involves allegations of sexual offences against three women spanning nearly a decade, from 2007 to 2016. Kohli denies all charges.

Who Is Hardeep Singh Kohli?

Hardeep Singh Kohli is a well-known figure in British media, recognized for his work as a comedian, presenter, and writer. Born and raised in Glasgow, Kohli is of Indian Sikh heritage. Over the years, he has appeared on several television shows including Celebrity Big Brother in 2018, The One Show on BBC, The Wright Stuff on Channel 5, and Celebrity MasterChef, where he was a finalist. He has also been a regular voice on BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends and contributed columns to major newspapers such as The Guardian and The Independent.

Allegations Against Hardeep Singh Kohli

The charges against Hardeep Singh Kohli include six counts of indecent assault and breach of the peace involving three different women. These alleged incidents reportedly occurred in various locations, including BBC Scotland’s Pacific Quay studio in Glasgow, hotels in Glasgow and Dumfries and Galloway, and a bar in Glasgow.

Specific Allegations in the Case

Prosecutors allege that between April 2007 and September 2008, Kohli indecently assaulted a woman at the BBC Scotland studio by grabbing her buttocks and attempting to hug her. The same woman claims Kohli made sexual remarks to her at an unnamed bar and restaurant in Glasgow during the same period. An additional charge alleges that Kohli stroked the woman’s back and touched her hair at Glasgow’s Radisson Blu Hotel.

A second woman has accused Kohli of indecent assault at the Cross Keys Hotel in Canonbie, Dumfries and Galloway, in June 2008. She alleges Kohli seized her arm, lunged towards her, and tried to kiss her face. Additionally, prosecutors claim Kohli committed a breach of the peace by performing a sex act in her presence. Kohli has entered a special defence of consent for this charge.

The final charge involves a third woman who claims that in December 2016 at the Yes Bar in Glasgow, Kohli grabbed her and attempted to kiss her, trying to insert his tongue into her mouth.

Court Proceedings and Trial Details for Hardeep Singh Kohli

At a preliminary hearing in Glasgow Sheriff Court, defence lawyer Urfan Dar confirmed that the defence is ready for trial and reiterated the special defence of consent for one charge. Prosecutor Sean Docherty said the Crown will call seven civilian witnesses and one police officer to testify.

Sheriff John McCormick scheduled the trial to begin on 24 November 2025 and estimated the proceedings will last between four and five days. Vulnerable witness orders have been granted for all three complainants, with a joint minute agreed between prosecution and defence.

Kohli, who appeared in court wearing a purple turban and a black-and-grey Adidas tracksuit, was released on bail.

Previous Charges and Impact on Hardeep Singh Kohli’s Career

In 2023, Hardeep Singh Kohli was charged by Police Scotland with multiple sexual offences, including rape and assault. These charges have significantly affected his public reputation and media career.

The November trial will be pivotal in determining whether the long-running allegations against Hardeep Singh Kohli are upheld or dismissed by the court.