‘My Chemical Romance’ announce 2026 Wembley stadium shows for the ‘The Black Parade’ anniversary

My Chemical Romance will return to the UK in July 2026 for two performances at London’s Wembley Stadium. Scheduled for 10 and 11 July 2026, the concerts are part of the band’s Long Live The Black Parade world tour, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2006 album. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 15 August.

These Wembley dates will be the first UK appearances for My Chemical Romance since 2022, when the band played Milton Keynes and Warrington during their postponed reunion tour. The upcoming shows follow a sold-out stadium run across North America, where the tour attracted large crowds and included high-profile guest artists.

What Fans Can Expect from My Chemical Romance at Wembley

The Long Live The Black Parade tour features a complete live performance of the 2006 album from start to finish, followed by a greatest hits set. The show’s staging reflects the original album’s theatrical concept, telling the story of a central character known as “The Patient” as he moves through life, death, and the afterlife.

At North American tour stops earlier this year, My Chemical Romance invited guest performers such as Alice Cooper, Death Cab for Cutie, Idles, Pixies, and Devo. In New Jersey, the band played a cover of Bon Jovi’s Livin’ on a Prayer, introduced by Gerard Way as “the New Jersey state anthem.”

The Legacy of The Black Parade in My Chemical Romance’s Career

Released in October 2006, The Black Parade became one of the most influential albums of the emo-rock era. It achieved multi-platinum certification in both the UK and US. The album produced several hit singles, including Welcome to the Black Parade, Teenagers, and Famous Last Words.

The title track was My Chemical Romance’s first UK number one single. The album’s elaborate narrative and dramatic musical style earned critical praise and cemented the band’s position as a leading act in the mid-2000s rock scene.

The 2026 Wembley shows will give fans the opportunity to hear the album performed live in full, as originally conceived by the band two decades ago.

Ticket Information for My Chemical Romance Wembley Dates

At the time of writing, there is no pre-sale scheduled for the Wembley Stadium concerts. General ticket sales will open at 10am on Friday, 15 August, via Ticketmaster and the band’s official website.

Demand for tickets is expected to be high due to the limited number of UK shows and the strong response to My Chemical Romance’s recent reunion tour. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets as soon as sales begin to avoid disappointment.

My Chemical Romance’s History and Recent Activity

My Chemical Romance was formed in New Jersey in 2001 by Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Ray Toro, and Frank Iero. The band achieved international recognition in the 2000s with a combination of theatrical rock performances and concept-driven albums.

After announcing their split in 2013, My Chemical Romance reunited in 2019 with plans for a world tour in 2020. Those shows were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, the group returned to live performance with sold-out concerts and released The Foundations of Decay, their first new single in eight years.

In 2025, the band’s hometown of Belleville, New Jersey, honoured them with the key to the city. Mayor Michael Melham told fans: “Their sound has shaped generations… never before in Belleville’s history have we handed out a key to the city, and that changes right now.”

My Chemical Romance in 2026: A Milestone Year

The Wembley concerts will form part of a global celebration of The Black Parade’s 20th anniversary. The tour continues My Chemical Romance’s tradition of combining music with storytelling and theatrical presentation, offering fans both nostalgia and a live experience that reflects the band’s original vision.

With a history of sold-out shows, multi-platinum albums, and a loyal international fanbase, My Chemical Romance’s 2026 UK return is expected to be one of the year’s major live music events.