Victoria Beckham shares family yacht holiday photos with David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

Victoria Beckham shared several shirtless photos of David Beckham, which drew fan attention.

Victoria Beckham has given her followers a detailed look into her family’s latest summer holiday, sharing photos from a European yacht trip with her husband David Beckham and three of their four children — Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, did not join the getaway.

On 10 August 2025, the fashion designer posted a collection of images on Instagram, highlighting the family’s activities at sea and onshore. The post combined candid family moments with lighthearted and playful images, consistent with the Beckhams’ tradition of sharing glimpses of their private life with fans.

Victoria Beckham Highlights David Beckham’s Shirtless Moments

Among the images, Victoria Beckham included several photos of David Beckham shirtless, taken both in daylight and at night on the yacht deck. These images quickly became a talking point among fans on social media.

In one photo, Victoria Beckham is seen posing beside son Cruz Beckham, wearing a wide-brimmed sunhat, while David Beckham stands nearby in checked swim shorts. Other photos show the couple enjoying drinks outdoors, sitting together on the boat at night, and dining at the French restaurant Chez Bruno in Lorgues.

Victoria Beckham Captures Portofino Dinner Outing

On 8 August, the family was photographed in Portofino heading to dinner with Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel. Victoria Beckham wore a black backless dress, while David Beckham chose a blue button-down shirt and khaki trousers. The couple were also seen sharing a playful moment, with photographers capturing them walking arm-in-arm.

Cruz Beckham Recreates David Beckham’s Famous Pose

One of the standout images in Victoria Beckham’s post featured 20-year-old Cruz Beckham posing in white Prada briefs on the yacht, mimicking a well-known underwear pose by David Beckham from a 2024 holiday in Positano, Italy. Cruz later commented humorously on the post, sharing a meme that teased his mother for posting the image to her 33 million followers.

Victoria Beckham also included a clip of Cruz playing guitar and singing Something Stupid by Frank and Nancy Sinatra, with the caption: “With backup like this @CruzBeckham… you’re destined for great success!”

Victoria Beckham Enjoys Family Time at Sea

The holiday photos show David Beckham spending time on deck playing football with sons Romeo and Cruz. Harper Beckham was pictured sharing a sunset embrace with her father. Romeo Beckham appeared shirtless in some shots, revealing his tattoos.

While Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham were absent, the holiday group also included Jackie Apostel and Victoria Beckham’s long-time friend, actress Eva Longoria, who joined for part of the trip.

Before arriving in Portofino and the French Riviera, the Beckhams were spotted in Saint-Tropez in late July.

Victoria Beckham’s Holiday Wardrobe and Style Choices

Victoria Beckham alternated between breezy black dresses, silk pyjamas, and sheer summer outfits during the trip. David Beckham kept his clothing casual, opting for open shirts, swimwear, and relaxed evening attire.

The family appeared to make the most of the warm Mediterranean evenings, enjoying meals on deck and watching sunsets from the yacht.

Victoria Beckham’s Social Media Sharing Tradition

Victoria Beckham frequently shares personal holiday moments with her followers, blending luxury travel photography with everyday family interactions. The latest post reflects that approach, offering a combination of posed shots and candid moments.

With images of family dinners, time spent at sea, and playful tributes to David Beckham’s modelling history, the post gave fans a detailed glimpse into the Beckhams’ summer routine.

Victoria Beckham’s focus on documenting both the lighthearted and affectionate moments between family members underlines her ongoing engagement with her audience.