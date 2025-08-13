Highlights:

Lula.xyz launches Edinburgh Fringe with Spice to promote Global Majority and non-white performers.

Digital and print brochure lists all Global Majority shows, based on the Fringe of Colour database.

Partnership with Underbelly provides 200 free tickets to community groups.

Fewer than 10% of nearly 4,000 festival shows feature artists of colour.

Lula.xyz has introduced a new initiative at the Edinburgh Fringe 2025 to improve visibility for Global Majority and non-white performers. The programme, called Edinburgh Fringe with Spice, combines a digital and print brochure, a centralised online hub, and a free ticket scheme. It is designed to connect diverse audiences with shows that are often underrepresented at the world’s largest arts festival.

Lula.xyz Addresses Representation Gaps at the Fringe

According to the Fringe of Colour database, fewer than 10% of the nearly 4,000 shows at Edinburgh Fringe 2025 are centred on artists of colour. Lula.xyz has created Edinburgh Fringe with Spice to make it easier for festivalgoers to discover and support these performances.

The project’s printed and online brochure compiles all shows by Global Majority artists. These listings have been created in partnership with the Fringe of Colour database and funded in part by the City of Edinburgh Council’s Diversity and Inclusion Fund.

Lula.xyz explained the motivation behind the work, saying:

“As an artist, my work is a gateway for communities who traditionally think theatre is not for them. Audiences that want to engage with Global Majority stories can’t find us… so I decided to do something about it.”

How the Lula.xyz Free Ticket Scheme Works

A key element of the project is its free ticket initiative. Lula.xyz, in partnership with Underbelly, has purchased 200 tickets to Global Majority shows for distribution to community groups and individuals who may not otherwise attend.

This continues a model first introduced by Fringe of Colour in 2019, removing both financial and outreach burdens from artists. By funding the tickets directly, the programme ensures that performers do not have to divert time and resources away from their creative work to market their shows to new audiences.

Jodie Adams, senior programmer at Underbelly, described the initiative as “a crucial new scheme” for a festival that remains predominantly white, adding that it encourages audiences to attend and support Global Majority performers.

OommoO.xyz: Audience Feedback Beyond Mainstream Press

Alongside the brochure and ticket scheme, Lula.xyz has launched OommoO.xyz, an online space for audience reviews. Unlike mainstream press coverage, this platform allows attendees to share unfiltered feedback in real time.

The aim is to create a space where performances by Global Majority artists receive direct, authentic responses from audiences, giving artists more insight into how their work is being received.

Edinburgh Fringe with Spice Brochure Availability

The Edinburgh Fringe with Spice brochure from Lula.xyz is already available online and will be distributed in print from Thursday during the festival. It contains detailed listings of all Global Majority shows, including performance times, venues, and artist information.

By consolidating these events in one guide, the brochure is intended to help audiences navigate the extensive Edinburgh Fringe schedule and find performances that they might otherwise overlook.

Support from Edinburgh Council and Arts Partners

The project is supported by the City of Edinburgh Council’s Diversity and Inclusion Fund, Underbelly, and the Fringe of Colour team. This backing has allowed Lula.xyz to scale up the initiative to reach more audiences during the 2025 festival.

Why Lula.xyz’s Initiative Matters

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is the largest arts festival in the world, hosting thousands of performances each August. However, representation of Global Majority artists remains limited. Without targeted outreach and visibility tools, many of these shows risk going unnoticed by mainstream audiences.

By launching Edinburgh Fringe with Spice, Lula.xyz has addressed two barriers faced by Global Majority performers: discoverability and accessibility. The brochure and online hub increase discoverability by grouping all relevant performances in one place, while the ticket scheme improves accessibility for audiences who might face cost barriers