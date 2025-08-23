Margot Robbie opens up about motherhood, keeps baby’s name private

Highlights:

Margot Robbie described motherhood as “the best” in her first public comments since giving birth.

She and husband Tom Ackerley welcomed their son in October 2024.

The couple have not revealed their baby’s name or shared photos.

Robbie is promoting A Big Bold Beautiful Journey with Colin Farrell, releasing on 19 September 2025.

Margot Robbie has spoken for the first time about her experience of becoming a mother. The actress, who welcomed her first child with husband Tom Ackerley in October 2024, called motherhood “the best.”

Promoting her upcoming film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey alongside Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie explained how life has changed since having a baby. She admitted that the feelings associated with parenthood are often hard to explain to people who have not experienced it.

“If you try to explain it to someone who has kids, you don’t need to because they get it. And if they don’t, it’s probably just really boring to hear. So, you’re just kind of like, ‘It’s the best.’”

Her comments mark the first time Margot Robbie has addressed her personal life since giving birth. Despite global interest, she and Ackerley have not revealed their son’s name or his exact date of birth.

When Did Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley Welcome Their Baby?

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley became parents in October 2024. The news of their son’s arrival was confirmed by People magazine shortly afterward. Reports indicated that the couple were settling into life as parents and were spending most of their time at home.

Both Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are 35 years old. They first met in 2013 on the set of the film Suite Française and later married in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in 2016. Their relationship has remained largely private, with both avoiding unnecessary public discussion of their family life.

Margot Robbie Keeps Baby’s Name Private

Since the news of her child’s birth, Margot Robbie has chosen not to reveal her son’s name or share any photographs publicly. This decision reflects her consistent approach to maintaining privacy in her personal life, even as her professional career has placed her among Hollywood’s most recognisable stars.

Her son has made brief, indirect appearances. During a conversation with Access Hollywood, Robbie interrupted the interview to apologise, saying: “I’m sorry about how loud my baby is.” The light moment highlighted her new role as a mother while still keeping her family out of the public eye.

How Motherhood Has Affected Margot Robbie’s Career

Margot Robbie has built her career on a balance of blockbuster roles and independent projects. From The Wolf of Wall Street to I, Tonya and the global success of Barbie, she has demonstrated her ability to lead some of Hollywood’s most ambitious productions.

Since becoming a mother, Margot Robbie has taken a measured approach to work. Reports suggest she plans to spend much of 2025 focused on family life before returning to a full slate of professional commitments. This temporary shift reflects her desire to prioritise time at home while still maintaining her standing in the industry.

Currently, she is promoting A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, a romantic fantasy film co-starring Colin Farrell. The film is scheduled to be released on 19 September 2025. During the same promotional tour, Farrell spoke about his own experience as a parent, describing fatherhood as “the most important facet” of his life.

A New Chapter for Margot Robbie

For Margot Robbie, motherhood marks a significant new phase. Her comments suggest that, while she values her career achievements, becoming a parent has brought her a different kind of fulfilment. Unlike many celebrity parents who share frequent updates, Robbie has taken a more restrained approach, keeping the details of her son’s life private while briefly acknowledging the impact of parenthood.

Her remarks also highlight the balance she seeks to strike between public life and private responsibilities. While she remains active in the industry, her choice to step back temporarily shows that family will play a central role in her decisions moving forward.