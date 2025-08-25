Netflix and Sussexes discuss Princess Diana documentary

Highlights:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle renew their Netflix deal after the expiry of their £100 million contract.

A Princess Diana documentary is under discussion, planned for release in 2027 on the 30th anniversary of her death.

Prince Harry is expected to lead the project, making it one of the couple’s most significant ventures.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have extended their collaboration with Netflix, signing a new “first look” agreement following the expiry of their original £100 million (₹1,054 crore) deal. Under the renewed arrangement, Netflix will have priority rights to any new content produced by the couple’s Archewell Productions. The contract also includes funding for operational and staffing costs, ensuring continuity for their production company.

Netflix praised the couple as “influential voices whose stories resonate globally.” Meghan said she felt “inspired” to continue working with the streaming platform.

Princess Diana Documentary Proposed for 2027

As part of the new deal, discussions are underway for a documentary focused on Princess Diana. If confirmed, the film would be released in 2027, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of her death in Paris. Insiders have indicated that Netflix would “bite his hand off” if Prince Harry agreed to lead the project, as executives believe it could become one of the platform’s most significant releases.

Prince Harry has often spoken about the profound impact of Princess Diana on his life. He lost his mother at the age of 12 and has described the experience in personal terms. In his memoir Spare, he wrote that her death was “overwhelming and isolating.” He has also credited her memory with influencing his decision to step back from royal duties in order to protect his wife and children.

Prince Harry’s Previous Work on Princess Diana

This would not be the first time Prince Harry has participated in projects about Princess Diana. In 2017, he featured in the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, which explored her humanitarian work and personal life. A new Netflix project would allow him to revisit her story in greater depth and to reach a global audience through the platform.

For Harry, telling the story of Princess Diana has remained central to his public identity. The proposed documentary would mark a significant opportunity for him to share his perspective on her life and legacy.

Princess Diana’s Lasting Legacy

Princess Diana continues to hold a unique place in modern royal history. Her humanitarian work, approachability, and tragic death created a lasting global impact. Public fascination with her story spans multiple generations, making her one of the most recognisable figures in the world.

Within his personal life, Harry has maintained his mother’s presence. His daughter carries the name Lilibet Diana, and he has kept photographs of her in his California home. The proposed Netflix documentary would not only highlight Princess Diana’s role in history but also reinforce her influence on Harry’s choices and public role today.

Other Projects Under the Netflix Deal

While discussions continue about the Princess Diana documentary, Netflix has confirmed other upcoming projects from the Sussexes. Meghan’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan will return for a second season after attracting higher-than-expected viewership despite mixed reviews. A holiday special is planned for December, along with a short documentary titled Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within, which follows the story of Ugandan orphans.

The couple’s earlier six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan, released in 2022, became one of Netflix’s most watched programmes. Subsequent projects did not reach the same level of popularity, but the potential Princess Diana documentary is expected to attract substantial international attention.

Why a Princess Diana Documentary Matters

A Netflix feature on Princess Diana would arrive at a moment of historical reflection, three decades after her death. For Prince Harry, the project would provide an opportunity to explore her legacy in a personal and detailed way. For Netflix, it would be a chance to secure global viewership with a story that continues to resonate worldwide.

Princess Diana’s influence remains visible not only in the work of her sons but also in ongoing public interest. A documentary led by Prince Harry would underline her significance in shaping both his private life and public narrative.