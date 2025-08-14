Coolie review roundup: Audience split over violence, strong praise for Rajinikanth’s return

Highlights:

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released worldwide on 14 August 2025.

Stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, with Aamir Khan in a cameo.

Opening day collection: £2.6 million (₹28.33 crore).

Advance bookings in India exceeded £3.76 million (₹41 crore).

Audience divided: praise for performances, criticism over violence and pacing.

Competing directly with War 2.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released in cinemas worldwide on 14 August 2025. The film’s launch was marked by early morning shows across India and in international markets. Featuring Rajinikanth in the lead alongside Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and a cameo appearance by Aamir Khan, Coolie entered theatres as one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year.

On its opening day, Coolie earned £2.6 million (₹28.33 crore) at the box office. The release coincided with War 2, creating a high-profile clash for audience attention during the Independence Day holiday week.

Coolie Plot Overview

Coolie follows Deva, portrayed by Rajinikanth, a former daily-wage worker with a violent history who embarks on a revenge mission after the death of his friend. The antagonist, played by Nagarjuna, is a crime boss with his own detailed backstory.

The film also features performances by Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan makes a brief but widely discussed cameo appearance.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for films like Vikram and Leo, brings his signature action-oriented approach. Although the filmmakers have stated that Coolie is not connected to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), fans have speculated about possible links due to familiar storytelling elements.

Coolie Audience Reactions

Social media responses to Coolie have been varied. Many viewers praised the film’s first half, citing high energy, dynamic action sequences, and standout performances.

One viewer posted, “From scene one to the interval, there’s no slowdown. Rajinikanth’s style and Lokesh’s sequences keep you hooked.” Another wrote, “Aamir Khan’s cameo is the best of the year. Story could’ve been tighter, but Rajini carries it all.”

However, some audience members criticised the second half’s pacing and the level of on-screen violence. A tweet read, “Extreme violence suffocates. Something didn’t blend with the multi-star cast,” rating the film 2.5/5.

#OneWordReview…#coolie: FANTASTIC &Massy

Rating: ⭐️⭐️🌟🌟

Screenplay, music, direction even performances are stunning. High level performance from

superstar🔥 #Rajinikanth𓃵 – #LokeshKanagaraj ,done a fantastic job and persent very well!

BEST OF LUCK COOLI TEAM#coolieReview pic.twitter.com/Ee2FUWGDfu — taran adarsh (@taran__adrash) August 14, 2025

Coolie Box Office Performance

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, advance ticket sales for Coolie in India exceeded £3.76 million (₹41 crore) for its opening day. This included 36,000 tickets sold for the Hindi-dubbed version in major multiplex chains.

The release faces direct competition from Yash Raj Films’ War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. Box office results over the first weekend will determine which film secures the top spot in audience preference.

Technical Strengths in Coolie

Anirudh Ravichander’s music for Coolie has been widely recognised as one of the film’s strongest elements. Several viewers have praised its role in amplifying the film’s action sequences and emotional moments.

The cinematography and visual effects, particularly the de-aging technology used on Rajinikanth, have also drawn positive feedback. One viewer wrote, “Lokesh gave his 200/100. Cinematography is fire.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh commented, “Screenplay, music, direction, even performances are stunning. High-level performance from superstar Rajinikanth.” Other responses have labelled the film a “mass masterpiece with soul,” while still noting areas where the narrative could have been more concise.

Final Word on Coolie

The overall reception to Coolie reflects a balance of admiration and critique. Supporters highlight its lead performances, soundtrack, and technical quality, while detractors point to the pacing and intensity of violence.

Whether described as a “cult revolution” or as a production that “could’ve been tighter,” Coolie has placed Rajinikanth firmly back at the centre of India’s cinematic conversation. The coming days will show whether the film can maintain momentum against its competition at the box office.

For now, Coolie remains one of the most talked-about releases of 2025, with audience debates, social media discussions, and box office figures ensuring that Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest project stays in the spotlight.