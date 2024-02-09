12.2 C
London
Friday, February 9, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsQueen Camilla says King Charles ‘doing extremely well’
UK News

Queen Camilla says King Charles ‘doing extremely well’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Consultant’s lost diamond ring makes 100-mile journey back to owner

A diamond ring journeyed nearly 100 miles from Suffolk...
UK News

Opheem creates history as it gets two Michelin stars

AN Indian restaurant in Birmingham has made history by...
UK News

Wide gender pension gap in UK: Study

The latest data from the Pensions Policy Institute points...
UK News

Cameron pledges to help Scot imprisoned in India

FOREIGN SECRETARY David Cameron has pledged to help Jagtar...
Headline Story

Asians rally round King

THE British Asian community, which has long been supported...

Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles III, disclosed on Thursday (8) that her husband, who has been diagnosed with cancer, is “doing extremely well” given the circumstances.

King Charles has been “very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere”, she said during a trip in southern England.

“Well, he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances,” Camilla said, adding that all the kind messages the king had received were “very cheering.”

The Queen left King Charles at the royal country residence of Sandringham, in the East of England, where the couple moved on Tuesday (6).

Less than 18 months after succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II to the throne upon her death, the 75-year-old sovereign began treatment on Monday for an unspecified form of cancer.

While he will continue to perform some administrative duties, the monarch will be absent from public life for an indefinite period.

On Tuesday, prime minister Rishi Sunak said the cancer had been “caught early.”

Downing Street said on Wednesday (7) that the king’s weekly audience with the prime minister had taken place by phone, a rare detail for this traditional and totally private meeting between the sovereign and his head of government.

The meetings should resume in person within two weeks, according to the British media.

(AFP)

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Opheem creates history as it gets two Michelin stars
Next article
Consultant’s lost diamond ring makes 100-mile journey back to owner

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Consultant’s lost diamond ring makes 100-mile journey back to owner

UK News 0
A diamond ring journeyed nearly 100 miles from Suffolk...

Pritam Singh: ‘I feel more fulfilled in my acting career‘

Entertainment 0
PRITAM SINGH’S fascinating journey unfolds from being a revered...

India to host Miss World pageant from Feb 18 to March 9

Entertainment 0
The much anticipated 71st edition of Miss World will...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

Pakistan news 0
Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters...

Labour party aims to boost trade ties with India

UK News 0
Labour party’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc