Starmer advocates for European unity on migration and security

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, speaking at the European Political Community (EPC) meeting at Blenheim Palace, called for enhanced European cooperation to support Ukraine and address issues like illegal migration, climate change, and energy security. This event marked an effort to reset post-Brexit ties with the European Union, distancing his administration from previous Tory policies.

Starmer said, “Under my leadership, Britain will be a friend and a partner, ready to work with you, not part of the European Union, but very much part of Europe.” He emphasized unity and collective effort in defending shared values.

The backdrop of this push includes the potential election of Donald Trump, who has suggested reducing US support for Ukraine. This scenario places more responsibility on Europe to support Ukraine against Russia. Starmer urged, “Our first task here today is to confirm our steadfast support for Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for Western allies to allow long-range strikes on Russia, particularly on military airfields. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced a command to better coordinate military support for Ukraine, operational from September in Germany.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban suggested that the solution to the Ukraine conflict would be found at the negotiating table, not the battlefield. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz responded, “He is not representing the European Union.”

- Advertisement -

Starmer’s effort to renew EU ties includes hosting key leaders like Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron stated, “This is a great opportunity for a reset.” Scholz noted the significance of the EPC meeting in Britain as “an important sign of European cooperation.”

European leaders are also expected to discuss energy security, safeguarding democracy, and migration. Starmer’s focus on developing personal relationships with other leaders reflects his determination to enhance cooperation post-Brexit.