Inquiry reveals racism and discrimination in Nottingham Maternity Care
UK News

Inquiry reveals racism and discrimination in Nottingham Maternity Care

By: Shelbin MS

Donna Ockenden

An investigation into Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) has uncovered cases of racism and discriminatory practices affecting pregnant women. Donna Ockenden’s team, which reviewed over 1,900 cases involving stillbirths, neonatal deaths, maternal deaths, or babies with brain damage, found that expectant mothers were subjected to mockery and denial of essential services.

 

The review found that women of Asian origin were ridiculed for their accents and facial expressions. A Roma woman reported having a sheet thrown at her when she requested a bed change. Many were denied interpreters, which hindered their ability to give informed consent for medical procedures. Additionally, women from disadvantaged backgrounds faced negative interactions with maternity services, irrespective of their race.

 

The inquiry, which began in September 2022, builds on Ockenden’s previous investigation into Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trusts, where inadequate care led to the deaths or brain damage of 300 babies. The Nottingham review has already referred over 250 individuals for psychological support and recommended immediate action in 70 cases.

Families have reported severe physical injuries, mental health struggles, and difficulties in caring for brain-injured children with insufficient support. Some women have suffered lasting physical damage, affecting their ability to work.

 

The review, covering cases from 2012, will continue to accept new submissions until May 2025, with a final report expected in September 2025. Nottinghamshire police have also launched a criminal investigation into the trust’s maternity services.

 

Last year, the trust was fined £800,000 for failings in the care of Sarah Andrews and her baby, Wynter. Another case involving Sarah and Jack Hawkins resulted in a £2.8 million settlement after their baby, Harriet, was stillborn following a prolonged labor in 2016.

 

Ockenden highlighted ongoing issues such as families feeling dismissed or not believed and being denied admission to the trust. She warned that these problems could affect maternity services across the UK.

 

A Department of Health spokesperson has acknowledged these issues and committed to addressing racial disparities, enhancing midwife training, and improving overall maternity care.

 

Anthony May, NUH’s chief executive, apologized for the failings and outlined plans to improve translation services and cultural awareness. He also noted that recent inspections and patient feedback indicated progress, with 98 percent of patients reporting positive experiences in a recent survey.

