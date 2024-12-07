3.6 C
New York
Saturday, December 7, 2024
UK News

Princess of Wales hosts Christmas service reflecting on life’s challenges

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Princess of Wales during the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 6, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, hosted the “Together At Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 6, an event centered on empathy and resilience during difficult times. This marked her return to public life after completing chemotherapy for an unspecified cancer in September.

 

Accompanied by Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the Princess joined the royal family in inspecting a “kindness tree,” which displayed messages of gratitude to those who offered support during challenging moments.

 

The event featured 1,600 guests, including families affected by a fatal knife attack in Southport earlier this year. Musical performances by UK singer Paloma Faith and US jazz artist Gregory Porter added to the evening’s atmosphere.

Kate also distributed a personal letter to attendees, expressing gratitude and emphasizing the importance of being a light for one another. She wrote, “In times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light.”

 

Six-time Olympic cycling champion Chris Hoy, who recently revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis, was scheduled to light a candle during the service.

 

Kensington Palace described the event as a celebration of love, empathy, and community spirit, particularly in times of need.

 

