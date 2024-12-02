British MPs endorse assisted dying bill in historic vote

In a significant decision, the UK Parliament on Friday (29) approved the “Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life)” bill, a measure that would legalize assisted dying for terminally ill patients in England and Wales. The bill, which passed by a vote of 330 to 275, marks the start of a potentially months-long legislative process, with further debates and possible amendments ahead.

The proposed legislation would allow mentally competent, terminally ill adults with less than six months to live, as certified by doctors, the right to medically assisted death. Proponents argue this offers dignity and control at the end of life, while opponents raise concerns about vulnerable individuals being pressured to choose assisted death.

Out of 47 Asian MPs tracked, 12 supported the bill, 32 opposed it, and three abstained. Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak voted in favor, while former Home Secretaries Suella Braverman and Priti Patel opposed it. The Labour Party exhibited division, with prominent figures like Lisa Nandy and Nadia Whittome backing the bill and others, such as Naz Shah and Rushanara Ali, opposing it.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who introduced the bill, described the initial vote as a milestone, adding, “It will be a very thorough process… There’s plenty of time to get this right.”

The issue has ignited national debate, with stakeholders ranging from medics and faith leaders to disabled rights activists weighing in. Public opinion appears supportive, with polls indicating majority backing for assisted dying.