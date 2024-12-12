Sara Sharif: Harrowing details of abuse revealed in court

Ten-year-old Sara Sharif was found dead in her Woking home in August 2023, with fractures, burns, and bite marks covering her body. Her father, Urfan Sharif, and stepmother, Beinash Batool, have been convicted of her murder. Evidence presented at London’s Old Bailey revealed years of systemic abuse and neglect.

Pathologist Anthony Freemont testified that Sara had sustained 25 fractures, including a hyoid bone fracture consistent with “manual strangulation.” DNA from Sara, her father, and her uncle was discovered on a cricket bat and a belt, while her blood was found inside a bag believed to have been placed over her head.

Sara’s tragic life was marked by repeated violence and neglect. Social services had been involved with her family since 2010, documenting unexplained injuries. Despite interventions, Sara remained in a dangerous environment. Teachers reported bruising in June 2022 and March 2023, leading to child welfare referrals. Shortly after, her father withdrew her from school, isolating her further.

During the trial, jurors were shown messages from Batool to her sister, where she described Sara as being “beaten black.” Batool also refused to provide dental impressions despite evidence of bite marks on Sara’s body.

Neighbors described frequent disturbances in the household, with cries and shouting regularly heard. Rebecca Spencer, a neighbor, testified about hearing Sara being locked in a room and attempts to open the door.

Authorities are now conducting a safeguarding review to examine systemic failures that left Sara vulnerable. Experts warn that children removed from schools are particularly at risk of becoming invisible to authorities.