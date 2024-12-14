Questions raised over international action in Harshita Brella murder case

Authorities in the UK and India are under scrutiny after the suspected killer of 24-year-old Harshita Brella reportedly fled to India.

Harshita’s husband, Pankaj Lamba, is believed to have murdered her on November 10 in Corby, Northamptonshire. Her body was found four days later in a car boot in east London. Police have stated they suspect Lamba is in India, but Indian authorities have said they cannot investigate as the crime occurred in the UK.

Harshita’s family alleged that she feared her husband was planning to kill her, especially after she suffered a miscarriage weeks before her death. They criticized the lack of action by Indian authorities in locating Lamba.

Lamba’s mother, Sunil Devi, denied any knowledge of her son’s whereabouts or involvement in the crime. “Only the police know what happened. We are continents away,” Devi told the BBC in Haryana, India. She also said she last spoke to the couple on the day of Harshita’s death and recalled the couple appearing “happy” during the conversation.

Lamba, who had been living in the UK on a student visa, was arrested in September on domestic violence charges. A protection order against him had expired on October 1.

Northamptonshire Police have not commented on whether they are collaborating with Indian authorities to locate Lamba.