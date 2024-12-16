Ban on cousin marriages suggested to combat forced marriages and protect public health

A leading academic has proposed banning marriages between first cousins as a measure to tackle forced marriages in the UK. Patrick Nash of Oxford’s Pusey House stated that such marriages are prevalent in forced unions and are often linked to obtaining UK immigration visas.

Nash expressed support for a proposed bill by Shadow Minister Richard Holden, which seeks to prohibit first-cousin unions. He cited genetic risks to children and public health concerns as additional reasons for the legislation, according to The Times.

Research indicates that cousin marriages are particularly common in Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities, accounting for up to 60 percent of marriages in these groups. However, Prof. Neil Small, a researcher on marriage patterns in Bradford, noted a decline in consanguineous marriages, with rates dropping from 62.4 percent to 46.3 percent in a decade.

Small argued that advances in genetic screening make health risks less significant, suggesting genetic counseling as a more effective alternative to a ban. “The concern is becoming less relevant,” he said.

The Home Office’s forced marriage unit recorded 283 cases in 2023, a 16 percent decrease from the previous year, but a quarter of these involved individuals under 18. Meanwhile, police recorded 201 forced marriage offenses after the marriage age was raised to 18 in England and Wales.

- Advertisement -

Holden remains firm in his stance, stating, “Behind these statistics are lives where women are controlled, and communities remain unintegrated.” He views the proposed ban as essential for safeguarding vulnerable individuals and promoting social integration.

The Ministry of Justice is currently reviewing existing marriage laws in light of the Law Commission’s 2022 report. Nash believes that banning cousin marriages would significantly reduce forced marriages and related “honor violence,” particularly benefiting women in vulnerable situations.