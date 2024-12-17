10.1 C
New York
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Subscribe
HomeUK NewsFather and stepmother jailed for life over Sara Sharif’s murder
UK News

Father and stepmother jailed for life over Sara Sharif’s murder

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Sara was found dead in her bed in Woking, southwest of London, on August 10, 2023. (Photo: Surrey Police)

Related stories

UK News

Ban on cousin marriages suggested to combat forced marriages and protect public health

A leading academic has proposed banning marriages between first...
UK News

Questions raised over international action in Harshita Brella murder case

Authorities in the UK and India are under scrutiny...
UK News

Sara Sharif: Harrowing details of abuse revealed in court

Ten-year-old Sara Sharif was found dead in her Woking...
UK News

Princess of Wales hosts Christmas service reflecting on life’s challenges

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, hosted the “Together...
UK News

British MPs endorse assisted dying bill in historic vote

In a significant decision, the UK Parliament on Friday...

The father and stepmother of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who was found dead in her home in Woking in August 2023, have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

 

Urfan Sharif, 43, received a minimum of 40 years, while Beinash Batool, 30, was given a minimum term of 33 years. The couple fled to Pakistan after Sara’s death but were arrested on their return to the UK in September 2023.

 

During the trial at London’s Old Bailey, prosecutors described Sara’s death as the result of a “campaign of serious and repeated violence.” Evidence detailed her extensive injuries, including burns, multiple fractures, and bite marks.

- Advertisement -

 

Judge John Cavanagh said the abuse Sara endured was “akin to torture,” adding, “Few crimes can be more terrible than the account of the despicable treatment of this poor child that the jury in this case have had to endure.”

 

Sara’s uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, was acquitted of murder but sentenced to 16 years for causing or allowing her death.

 

In a statement read in court, Sara’s mother, Olga Domin, described Sharif and Batool as “executioners” and called their actions “sadistic.”

 

Sara’s body was discovered in her family home on August 10, 2023.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Ban on cousin marriages suggested to combat forced marriages and protect public health

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Biden administration modernizes H-1B visa rules to boost US business Competitiveness

News 0
The Biden administration has introduced changes to H-1B visa...

Trump targets India and Brazil over tariffs, calls for reciprocity

Headline news 0
US President-elect Donald Trump has once again called attention...

Lok Sabha introduces ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill amid strong opposition

India News 0
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday introduced two bills to...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc