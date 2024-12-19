Minister Tulip Siddiq named in corruption investigation by Bangladesh’s ACC

UK Labour MP Tulip Siddiq has been implicated in an anti-corruption investigation led by Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). The probe alleges that Siddiq and her family embezzled approximately £3.9 billion from infrastructure projects, including an overpriced nuclear power plant deal with Russia brokered during her aunt Sheikh Hasina’s tenure as Bangladesh’s prime minister in 2013.

The ACC claims Siddiq facilitated meetings between Bangladeshi officials and Russian representatives for the Rooppur Power Plant Project, inflating the project’s cost by £1 billion. Allegations suggest 30 percent of the funds were misappropriated through offshore accounts benefiting Siddiq and her relatives. Court documents and video footage reportedly link her to the deal, showing her presence alongside Hasina and Russian president Vladimir Putin during the project’s signing ceremony in Moscow.

The claims were raised by Bobby Hajjaj, a political rival of Hasina, who alleges widespread corruption under her two-decade rule. The new Bangladeshi government has intensified investigations into financial mismanagement involving Hasina and her family, including Siddiq’s mother, Sheikh Rehana.

Siddiq, Labour’s economic secretary to the Treasury, has denied the allegations, describing them as politically motivated. A source close to her also dismissed the accusations. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has supported Siddiq, although she has recused herself from UK government decisions involving Bangladesh.

The investigation follows a wave of accusations against Hasina, who was ousted in August and now faces charges ranging from corruption to “crimes against humanity.” Over 300 deaths occurred in anti-government protests earlier this year. Hasina, now in exile in India, faces arrest warrants along with 45 former officials.

The allegations against Siddiq are seen as part of a broader crackdown by Bangladesh’s new administration. Corruption charges against former Bangladeshi leaders are not uncommon, with previous governments also facing scrutiny.