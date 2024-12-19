3.3 C
New York
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Subscribe
HomeUK NewsMinister Tulip Siddiq named in corruption investigation by Bangladesh’s ACC
UK News

Minister Tulip Siddiq named in corruption investigation by Bangladesh’s ACC

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Tulip Siddiq, Chris McAndrew / UK Parliament

Related stories

UK News

Father and stepmother jailed for life over Sara Sharif’s murder

The father and stepmother of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who...
UK News

Ban on cousin marriages suggested to combat forced marriages and protect public health

A leading academic has proposed banning marriages between first...
UK News

Questions raised over international action in Harshita Brella murder case

Authorities in the UK and India are under scrutiny...
UK News

Sara Sharif: Harrowing details of abuse revealed in court

Ten-year-old Sara Sharif was found dead in her Woking...
UK News

Princess of Wales hosts Christmas service reflecting on life’s challenges

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, hosted the “Together...

UK Labour MP Tulip Siddiq has been implicated in an anti-corruption investigation led by Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). The probe alleges that Siddiq and her family embezzled approximately £3.9 billion from infrastructure projects, including an overpriced nuclear power plant deal with Russia brokered during her aunt Sheikh Hasina’s tenure as Bangladesh’s prime minister in 2013.

 

The ACC claims Siddiq facilitated meetings between Bangladeshi officials and Russian representatives for the Rooppur Power Plant Project, inflating the project’s cost by £1 billion. Allegations suggest 30 percent of the funds were misappropriated through offshore accounts benefiting Siddiq and her relatives. Court documents and video footage reportedly link her to the deal, showing her presence alongside Hasina and Russian president Vladimir Putin during the project’s signing ceremony in Moscow.

 

The claims were raised by Bobby Hajjaj, a political rival of Hasina, who alleges widespread corruption under her two-decade rule. The new Bangladeshi government has intensified investigations into financial mismanagement involving Hasina and her family, including Siddiq’s mother, Sheikh Rehana.

- Advertisement -

 

Siddiq, Labour’s economic secretary to the Treasury, has denied the allegations, describing them as politically motivated. A source close to her also dismissed the accusations. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has supported Siddiq, although she has recused herself from UK government decisions involving Bangladesh.

 

The investigation follows a wave of accusations against Hasina, who was ousted in August and now faces charges ranging from corruption to “crimes against humanity.” Over 300 deaths occurred in anti-government protests earlier this year. Hasina, now in exile in India, faces arrest warrants along with 45 former officials.

 

The allegations against Siddiq are seen as part of a broader crackdown by Bangladesh’s new administration. Corruption charges against former Bangladeshi leaders are not uncommon, with previous governments also facing scrutiny.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Father and stepmother jailed for life over Sara Sharif’s murder
Yahoo Finance Is A Website That Provides Financial News, Press Release, Market Data, And Tools To Help Users Make Informed Investment Decisions.
Please Contact Us [email protected]

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s bet over ‘Jawan’ characters

Entertainment 0
In the 2023 blockbuster Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan played...

Clash at Parliament: Opposition and BJP MPs face off over Ambedkar remarks

India News 0
A confrontation between INDIA bloc and NDA MPs over...

US faces shutdown as Trump, Musk derail funding plan

Headline news 0
The United States is on the brink of a...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc