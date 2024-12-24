Bird flu outbreak spurs emergency measures in Norfolk and beyond

Preventive measures have been enforced across England’s eastern coast after DEFRA confirmed multiple bird flu cases, particularly in Norfolk and the East Riding of Yorkshire.

As part of its response, DEFRA initiated a three-kilometer protective zone at a Norfolk farm on Monday, where birds were preemptively culled due to suspected highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Additional restrictions include the enforcement of a regional avian influenza prevention zone across eastern England, covering Lincolnshire and Suffolk.

The outbreak has raised the risk level for bird flu in wild birds in Great Britain to “very high,” with DEFRA reporting that new cases are “almost certain.” Poultry risk levels range from “medium” to “high.”

- Advertisement -

Since November, England has recorded 11 cases of the H5N1 strain and one case of the H5N5 strain. These developments have stripped Great Britain of its HPAI-free status, a designation it had lost previously during the 2021–2023 outbreak, which killed 3.8 million birds and caused declines in wild bird populations.

Bird keepers in affected regions are now required to house their birds under new regulations. Public health officials have assured that the risk to humans remains very low. However, concerns have been raised by scientists about the potential for the virus to jump to mammals and spread between them.

The World Organization for Animal Health confirmed that the last avian influenza case before the current season was reported in February 2024. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reiterated that bird flu primarily affects birds, with minimal risk to humans at this stage.