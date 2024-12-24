0.7 C
New York
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Subscribe
HomeUK NewsBird flu outbreak spurs emergency measures in Norfolk and beyond
UK News

Bird flu outbreak spurs emergency measures in Norfolk and beyond

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

A regional avian influenza prevention zone has also been enforced across eastern England, including areas in Lincolnshire and Suffolk. (Representational image: Getty Images)

Related stories

UK News

Minister Tulip Siddiq named in corruption investigation by Bangladesh’s ACC

UK Labour MP Tulip Siddiq has been implicated in...
UK News

Father and stepmother jailed for life over Sara Sharif’s murder

The father and stepmother of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who...
UK News

Ban on cousin marriages suggested to combat forced marriages and protect public health

A leading academic has proposed banning marriages between first...
UK News

Questions raised over international action in Harshita Brella murder case

Authorities in the UK and India are under scrutiny...
UK News

Sara Sharif: Harrowing details of abuse revealed in court

Ten-year-old Sara Sharif was found dead in her Woking...

Preventive measures have been enforced across England’s eastern coast after DEFRA confirmed multiple bird flu cases, particularly in Norfolk and the East Riding of Yorkshire.

 

As part of its response, DEFRA initiated a three-kilometer protective zone at a Norfolk farm on Monday, where birds were preemptively culled due to suspected highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Additional restrictions include the enforcement of a regional avian influenza prevention zone across eastern England, covering Lincolnshire and Suffolk.

 

The outbreak has raised the risk level for bird flu in wild birds in Great Britain to “very high,” with DEFRA reporting that new cases are “almost certain.” Poultry risk levels range from “medium” to “high.”

- Advertisement -

 

Since November, England has recorded 11 cases of the H5N1 strain and one case of the H5N5 strain. These developments have stripped Great Britain of its HPAI-free status, a designation it had lost previously during the 2021–2023 outbreak, which killed 3.8 million birds and caused declines in wild bird populations.

 

Bird keepers in affected regions are now required to house their birds under new regulations. Public health officials have assured that the risk to humans remains very low. However, concerns have been raised by scientists about the potential for the virus to jump to mammals and spread between them.

 

The World Organization for Animal Health confirmed that the last avian influenza case before the current season was reported in February 2024. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reiterated that bird flu primarily affects birds, with minimal risk to humans at this stage.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Minister Tulip Siddiq named in corruption investigation by Bangladesh’s ACC
Yahoo Finance Is A Website That Provides Financial News, Press Release, Market Data, And Tools To Help Users Make Informed Investment Decisions.
Please Contact Us [email protected]

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Indian police kill Sikh militants linked to grenade attack in Punjab

India News 0
Indian police reported killing three Sikh separatist militants in...

Trump criticizes Biden’s commutation of death sentences

Headline news 0
Donald Trump sharply criticized President Joe Biden’s decision to...

From Board Games to Digital Worlds: The Growth of Virtual Entertainment

Sponsored Feature 0
Entertainment has seen remarkable changes over the decades, with...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc