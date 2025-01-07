Musk withdraws support for Farage, calls for leadership change in Reform UK

Elon Musk has publicly urged Nigel Farage to step down as leader of the Reform UK party, signaling a reversal of his previous support for the Brexit campaigner.

“The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes,” Musk wrote on his social media platform, X, on Sunday.

This statement comes shortly after Farage referred to Musk as a friend and credited him with making the Reform party “cool.” Farage had also indicated discussions with Musk about potential financial backing for Reform’s efforts to challenge the Labour and Conservative parties.

In last July’s national election, Reform UK secured 4.1 million votes, representing 14 percent of the total, and won five parliamentary seats. Farage’s leadership has been key to its platform, but Musk’s remarks now cast doubt on their alliance.

Farage responded: “Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual, but on this I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform, and I never sell out my principles.”

Musk’s commentary follows his endorsement last month of Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD), a party identified as extremist by German authorities. He has also been vocal in British politics, including frequent criticism of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and support for an inquiry into rape cases handled under Starmer’s leadership of the Crown Prosecution Service.