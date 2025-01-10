2.8 C
New York
Friday, January 10, 2025
UK News

Asian entrepreneurs back Conservatives with major donations

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Selvanayagam Pankayachelvan and Tharshiny Pankaj of Regent Group

Asian businesses and individuals contributed significantly more to the Conservative Party than Labour in the third quarter of 2024, according to Electoral Commission data. The Conservatives raised £3.16 million in donations during the period, surpassing Labour’s £2.62 million.

Dr. Selvanayagam Pankayachelvan, CEO of Regent Group, emerged as one of the largest Asian donors, contributing £125,000 to the Tories. Regent Group operates several educational institutions across London, including Regent College. Other major donors include the Pankhania family, who gave £90,000 through Westcombe Homes Limited, and Kulvinder Singh, who made a £5,000 one-time contribution.

A Conservative insider credited the surge in donations to Kemi Badenoch’s leadership, stating, “Under Kemi Badenoch’s leadership, the party is being revitalized into a formidable political force for the future. In the last quarter, the Conservatives raised more funds than Labour, the Lib Dems, and Reform combined.”

Labour’s largest Asian donor during the same period was Lord Waheed Alli, who gave £7,985. In contrast, the Liberal Democrats received £24,000 from British Indian businessman Sudhir Choudhrie, along with donations exceeding £21,000 from Zalina and Ramesh Dewan.

Jackie Killeen of the Electoral Commission emphasized the importance of transparency in political funding. “We understand that voters are concerned about the sources of funding, and this report plays a crucial role in ensuring transparency,” she said. She also urged the government to introduce stricter donor identity checks to restore public trust.

