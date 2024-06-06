25.1 C
New York
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Biden wishes Modi ahead of government formation
Headline news

Biden wishes Modi ahead of government formation

By: vibhuti

Date:

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with US President Joe Biden upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9, 2023. (Photo by Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVAN VUCCI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory. Biden’s administration expressed its eagerness to further its partnership with India, aiming to promote prosperity, innovation, address the climate crisis, and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Biden’s message on X was echoed by other senior administration officials, including Secretary of State Tony Blinken. Blinken also congratulated Modi and commended the estimated 650 million voters who participated in the election.

In a post tagging Biden on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his happiness in receiving the call from his “friend.” He appreciated Biden’s warm words and acknowledgment of Indian democracy, highlighting that the India-US Comprehensive Global Partnership is set to achieve new milestones in the coming years.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller also congratulated Prime Minister Modi and the National Democratic Alliance, emphasizing the massive voter turnout and the significance of the democratic process in India. He reiterated the US’s commitment to expanding its partnership with India to promote prosperity, innovation, address the climate crisis, and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Responding to questions about India’s democracy, Miller praised the election process, describing it as the largest exercise of democracy in history. He commended the government of India, voters, and poll workers for their dedication and efforts.

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Richard Verma, and Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell also congratulated the Indian voters and emphasized their anticipation of continued collaboration with the newly elected government.

Edward Knight, Chair of the USIBC Global Board of Directors, and Atul Keshap, USIBC President, lauded India’s democratic process and expressed their commitment to deepening the US-India partnership. They highlighted the importance of expanding trade and investment between the two countries and achieving a bilateral trade target of at least USD 500 billion annually.

In his responses to congratulatory messages from other world leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and the UK’s Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the strength of India’s relations with their countries and his commitment to further strengthening these ties.

