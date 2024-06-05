19.5 C
New York
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Headline news

India election: Modi to head coalition government in third term

By: vibhuti

Date:

NEW DELHI, INDIA - JUNE 04: India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, speaks to his supporters after the election result announcement at his party's headquarter on June 04, 2024 in New Delhi, India. India's 2024 general election, the world's largest democratic exercise, with over 969 million registered voters, came to an end after being held in seven separate phases, covering the entire country from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean, with an estimated 15 million polling staff and security personnel. The election cost $14.4 billion, making it the world's most expensive. The election has been a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has traded on its Hindu-majoritarian credentials in an effort to win a bigger share of the national vote. (Photo by Elke Scholiers/Getty Images)

Modi faced unexpected challenges in securing a third term after his party fell short of an outright majority for the first time in a decade. The election results, released on Tuesday (4), defied predictions made during the six-week campaign period, which anticipated a landslide victory.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its parliamentary majority, which it had maintained over the past two terms. However, it is anticipated that the BJP will still be able to govern by forming alliances with smaller parties.

Despite the setback, the 73-year-old leader asserted on Tuesday (4) night that the results constituted a victory, ensuring his ability to continue his agenda. He addressed cheering supporters in New Delhi, promising a third term marked by significant decisions and developmental progress.

The BJP secured 240 seats in parliament, a notable decrease from the 303 seats it won five years ago, falling short of the majority threshold by 32 seats. Meanwhile, the main opposition party, Congress, experienced a surprising resurgence, nearly doubling its seat tally compared to 2019.

Modi’s critics, who have accused him of authoritarian tactics and marginalizing India’s Muslim community, saw the election results as a rebuke. Modi himself faced a narrower victory margin in his constituency of Varanasi compared to the previous election.

With the BJP now reliant on coalition partners, it will need to navigate consensus-building to advance its policy agenda. However, there are concerns about potential challenges from opposition parties and the BJP’s dependence on coalition dynamics.

The election also saw the emergence of independent lawmakers, including controversial figures such as Sikh separatist preacher Amritpal Singh and Kashmiri politician Sheikh Abdul Rashid, both facing legal issues.

The reduced majority sparked speculation about the BJP’s ability to implement reforms, causing stock market fluctuations. Despite celebrations at BJP headquarters, Congress viewed the outcome as a moral victory, highlighting the challenges faced by Modi’s opponents during the campaign.

The election, involving a massive electorate of 642 million voters, witnessed logistical complexities and a slightly lower turnout compared to the previous polls, partly attributed to a severe heatwave across northern India.

vibhuti
vibhuti

