India elections: Modi hopeful even after no clear majority

One of the biggest democracies in the world celebrated the festival of democracy today, India declared the election results for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday (4). The most popular worldwide, Modi claimed election victory for his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the opposition, which also carved the path into this election, said they had punished the Modi government for confounding predictions and reduced the parliamentary majority.

The Indian media houses conducted the exit polls before the actual result had predicted an overwhelming victory for the Modi-led government.

But for the first time in a decade, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to secure an overall majority of its own, figures from the election commission showed, meaning it would need to rely on its alliance partners.

People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history. I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2024

The Congress party was nearly set to double its parliamentary seats and secured 100 seats, although along with the INDIA conglomeration, the opposition has secured 234 seats and the NDA has secured 291 seats.

“Voters have punished the BJP,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told reporters. “I was confident that the people of this country would give the right response.”

With nearly 99 per cent of votes counted, the BJP’s vote share at 36.7 percent was marginally lower than it was in the last polls in 2019.

Modi was re-elected to his constituency representing the Hindu holy city of Varanasi by a margin of 152,300 votes — compared to nearly half a million votes five years ago.

The election commission figures showed the BJP and its allies on track to win at least 291 seats out of a total of 543, enough for a parliamentary majority.

But the BJP itself had won or was leading in only 239, well down from the 303 it took five years ago, while Congress had won or was ahead in 99, up from 52.

भारत की जनता ने संविधान और लोकतंत्र को बचा लिया है। देश की वंचित और गरीब आबादी अपने अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए INDIA के साथ खड़ी हो गयी। गठबंधन के सभी साथियों और कांग्रेस के बब्बर शेर कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई। pic.twitter.com/MrWJPWU26A — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 4, 2024

Celebrations had already begun at the headquarters of Modi’s BJP before the full announcement of results.

But the mood at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi was also one of jubilation.

“BJP has failed to win a big majority on its own,” Congress lawmaker Rajeev Shukla told reporters. “It’s a moral defeat for them.”

Stocks slumped on speculation that the reduced majority would hamper the BJP’s ability to push through reforms. Shares in the main listed unit of Adani Enterprises, owned by key Modi ally Gautam Adani, nosedived 25 per cent, before rebounding slightly.

- Advertisement -

Modi’s opponents fought against a well-oiled and well-funded BJP campaign machine, and what they say are politically motivated criminal cases aimed at hobbling challengers.

US think tank Freedom House said this year that the BJP had “increasingly used government institutions to target political opponents.”

The polls were staggering in their size and logistical complexity, with 642 million voters casting their ballots everywhere, from megacities New Delhi and Mumbai to sparsely populated forest areas and the high-altitude Himalayas.

“People should know about the strength of Indian democracy,” chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said Monday, calling the counting process “robust”.

Based on the commission’s figure of an electorate of 968 million, turnout came to 66.3 percent, down roughly one percentage point from 67.4 per cent in the last polls in 2019.

Analysts have partly blamed the lower turnout on a searing heatwave across northern India, with temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).